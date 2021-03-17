How this apartment makes the most of its natural light and stunning views

Sky high in Pok Fu Lam, with stunning views over the East Lamma Channel and Sunset Peak, on Lantau Island, this 2,300 sq ft flat simply glows on sunny afternoons. As the light shifts from silver to gold, it floods into the living room and main suite through floor-to-ceiling windows.

"The light here is just crazy!" says interior designer Yu-chang Chen, whose company, hoo, was charged with redesigning the four-bedroom flat for a family of four (parents Norman and Christine, plus 14-year-old Isabel and 10-year-old Jayden).

Making the most of the light led to one of the defining characteristics of the new layout, which Chen put in the hands of lead designer Natalie Tsoi Kit Wing. She merged two bedrooms to create an extra-large main suite and replaced the solid wall to the en suite bathroom with glass to allow the light to pass unfettered throughout the space.

Part of what had been the second bedroom is now a walk-in dressing room; and a long strip of space was reclaimed from the main suite to create a wall of floor-to-ceiling cupboards in the hallway behind.

"The clients were hesitant about the glass bathroom wall, but the view and the light are just so crazy and we didn't want to lose that," Chen says. "For privacy, behind the glass wall we installed electronic roller blinds, which can be lowered at the push of a button."

The family left most of the design choices to the professionals, who decided to use elements of mid-century modern style. "We wanted to mix and match materials - marble, brass, dark wood veneer and darker flooring. Nothing too light or Scandinavian," Chen says.

Some of hoo's signature details made it into the design, notably in the mouldings on the doors and walls, and the rounded corners of the mirrors. And there is more than a hint of five-star luxury, especially in the bathrooms (hello, oil-rubbed bronze fittings) and the dining area.

"The family wanted a Michelin-restaurant-style dining room," Chen says. This translated into space-efficient leather booth seating, allowing the marble-topped table to be pushed back and free up floor space for a larger entrance and a wider passage to the kitchen. "It's a good solution for a narrow space," Chen says.

Adding to the Michelin vibe is a dramatic light fixture, Cloud by Apparatus - a cluster of frosted-glass orbs suspended above the table - and velvet upholstered chairs.

Dark marbled ceramic floor tiles help to further define the dining area and echo a treasured possession: a traditional Chinese ink painting by Norman's now-retired father, David. The artwork hangs at the end of the hallway to the three bedrooms and family bathroom. "When you come into the flat, almost the first things you see are the floor tiles and the painting," Chen says.

Open to the dining area, the living space has a feature wall of white marble panelling in the seating area. At the other end of the room, discreetly tucked behind the sofa, is a study with a wall of floor-to-ceiling cupboards and shelving in dark wood, which hides all the paperwork and paraphernalia that accompanies a home office.

"The living room is quite big. The clients sometimes work at night and wanted a study in the living area, where they can still enjoy the view," he says.

The mid-century modern influence is evident in some of the furnishing choices, including an Eames office chair, a Louis Poulsen table lamp and a pair of wood and cane armchairs styled after Pierre Jeanneret's Chandigarh design. "These are so fashionable right now; a vogue must-have," Chen says.

In the kitchen, more white marbled ceramic tiles line the floor, walls and even the door to the helper's quarters. White countertops continue the clean look and framed glass doors give the illusion of open plan while also allowing the kitchen and its smells to be closed off. Metal Tolix stools and sharp ceiling lights lend a vintage vibe to the thoroughly contemporary cabinetry.

But gorgeous as it is, the kitchen is not the star of the show in this home. Here top billing, quite rightly, belongs to the view - and the crazy light.

PHOTO: hoo

Living room The wall of windows and the stunning view beyond are the true stand-outs in the living area. Glossy finishes - on the marble wall panel (from Laminam), and Mondrian coffee and side tables (from Poliform) - reflect the light around the room. The armchairs are re-editions of Pierre Jeanneret's Chandigarh design, by Phantom Hands.

The low, wall-hung storage unit was custom made by hoo, and perched on top is a Taccia table lamp by Flos. The rug was from Wallpaper Plus and the flooring was from Wooderland (2/F Kam Fai Building, 20 Waterloo Road, Yau Ma Tei, tel: 6680 2121). The curtains were custom made by Richie (1/F, Aberdeen Marina Tower, 8 Shum Wan Road, Aberdeen, tel: 2368 7133).

PHOTO: hoo

Living room Behind the sofa (from Poliform's Mondrian range) is a discreet desk and a sleek wall of cupboards and shelves, custom made by hoo in dark wood veneer with brass details. The Aalto floor lamp was from Artek.

PHOTO: hoo

Study The study area in the living room is a roll-call of mid-century designers, including a Hunting Table, by Børge Mogensen, from Carl Hansen, an Eames Executive Chair from Herman Millerand an amber PH 2/1 table lamp by Louis Poulsen. The artwork was a housewarming gift from hoo.

PHOTO: hoo

Kitchen Through the stainless-steel and glass kitchen doors (designed and made by hoo), the contemporary-meets-vintage vibe continues. Classic French industrial Tolix stools and Bert Frank ceiling lights add characterful touches to contemporary cabinetry by Binova, from Equal, which also made the island and countertop.

The marble-effect floor and wall tiles – white in contrast to the darker shade in the dining room – came from LS3 (183 Lockhart Road, Wan Chai, tel: 2827 0388).

PHOTO: hoo

Dining area A restaurant-style booth saves space in the dining area while seating up to 10 people. Hoo designed and built the booth, shelving and floor-to-ceiling storage. The dining table was from Friends & Founders, the velvet dining chairs were from Gubi and the Cloud light fixture came from Apparatus. The up-and-down bronze wall lights were from Allied Maker. The marble-effect ceramic floor tiles were from LS3.

PHOTO: hoo

Main bedroom Originally two bedrooms, the suite incorporates a dressing room tucked behind a partial wall, which lets light from the huge windows flow through the entire space. The blush-glass Line pendant lamp, from Douglas & Bec, adds colour to the monochrome space, which is picked up in the dressing room Penelope chair, from Bontempi.

The bed, upholstered headboard and marble-topped dressing table were custom made by hoo, and the black Tip Toe bench was from Wendelbo. The bedside table was from Molteni&C and the marble wall panel, above the dressing table, was from Laminam.

PHOTO: hoo

En suite bathroom Despite the reservations of the clients, the en suite bathroom wall was replaced with glass to maximise the view and the lovely afternoon light. Electronic roller blinds, hidden at ceiling level behind the glass wall, can be dropped at the touch of a button for privacy. The glass wall, vanity unit, shelving, shower enclosure and round-cornered mirrors were all custom made by hoo.

The sinks and bath were from Antoniolupi and the taps and shower unit came from Vola. The floor and wall tiles were from LS3 and the Joy armchair was from Jardan.

PHOTO: hoo

Isabel's room Daughter Isabel, 14, chose the wall colour for her bedroom in her favourite shade of lilac. Hoo moved the wall to make the room slightly larger and custom made all the built-in furniture, including the wardrobe, with its carved scalloped detail, and the marble-topped desk and drawers. The pink Penelope chair was from Bontempi and the curtains were made by Richie.

Tried + tested

PHOTO: hoo

Let it slide Providing a mirror over the bathroom sink is usually a design essential, but in the family bathroom, a window already occupied the space. Hoo's ingenious solution was to mount a mirror on a sliding mechanism, so it can be moved in front of the window when in use and, when not, slides out of the way to allow in more light.

Clashing wall tiles – one textured (from Elegante), one patterned (from mainland China) – give the room a youthful look. The round-cornered mirror and vanity unit were custom made by hoo, the sink was from Kohler and the tap was from Gessi.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.