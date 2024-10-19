How an architect couple built a 'Jedi Temple' inspired home

In this week's episode, we explore a uniquely designed home, referred to as the "Jedi Temple," that embodies a serene atmosphere and captures the play of light.

The architecture features geometric forms, creating a sense of tranquillity and depth. The house is envisioned as an experiential space, with elements of surprise and subtle changes such as the movement of shadows and the sound of rain, making it more than just a traditional dwelling.

The exterior forgoes the typical car porch roof in favour of a tall façade that adds to the grandeur. A long and dramatic foyer serves as the entrance, integrating outdoor materials like granite to create a seamless transition between indoor and outdoor experiences.

The layout draws visitors into a dining area flooded with natural light from above, with a solid double-volume wall ensuring privacy and security.

In the kitchen, located opposite the dining space, the open layout encourages interaction. A series of sleek doors conceals ample storage, maintaining a clean and uncluttered aesthetic. This open design reflects the family's preference for simple cooking, avoiding the need for a separated wet kitchen.

Moving through the narrow corridor, the living room surprises with an indoor garden as its focal point, inviting exploration. Glass slates and columns replace traditional security grills, allowing light while maintaining safety.

The stairwell introduces an innovative "windowless window" design that enhances ventilation while casting a soft, ethereal glow on the walls. Upon entering the bedroom, the space is opened up by the removal of the ceiling, offering a charming view and a sense of lightness.

A modest arched doorway leads to a study, wardrobe, and bathroom area, with large windows that brighten the space. The bathroom features a skylight, connecting to the outdoors while maintaining functionality.

This home, designed with an emphasis on openness and interaction, encourages its inhabitants to appreciate the small, often overlooked details that make daily life special.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.