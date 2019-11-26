How to avoid burnout at work

PHOTO: Unsplash
The Jakarta Post/Asia News Network

Feeling long drawn exhaustion, unsatisfied with your job and unproductive? You may be heading toward "burnout", according to a newly recognised World Health Organisation (WHO) diagnosis.

Around 1 million people skip work every day for reasons linked to professional stress. While it is hard to undo the damage, here are the things you can do to avoid burnout at work according to Business Insider.

KEEP TRACK OF TIME

Life is far too valuable to make work your sole priority. The key to happiness is to find a balance in life, therefore it is important to make time for your own purposes as well.

Use a scheduler or a digital calendar to keep track of how much time you spend in the office, how much work you do at home and how much time you have fully for yourself.

SEPARATE HOME AND OFFICE

When you're out of the office, but the thought of work suddenly strikes you, that's when you know that burnout might be coming.

It doesn't matter whether it's the evening after work, on the weekend, or during vacation, it is important to disconnect from work in your personal time. Your phone does not need to be always on standby.

Also, focusing on different aspects of your life can make you feel inspired and energised when you're back in work mode.

VACATIONS ARE ALWAYS NECESSARY

Not only do vacations help with productivity and creativity, they are also good for your mental health.

Working through your vacation days might feel right for your career and dreams, however, it is equally as important to take a breather.

Go on a relaxing trip, without the hassle of connecting flights and excessive planning. Even a short getaway nearby can go a long way toward helping you fight workplace burnout.

CHANGE OF SCENERY

Another alternative is to work remotely. This way you can breathe fresh air and enjoy the view without the fear of falling behind.

Working away from the office is also proven to increase the productivity and overall work satisfaction necessary for a successful career.

