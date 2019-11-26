How to avoid burnout at work

Feeling long drawn exhaustion, unsatisfied with your job and unproductive? You may be heading toward "burnout", according to a newly recognised World Health Organisation (WHO) diagnosis.

Around 1 million people skip work every day for reasons linked to professional stress. While it is hard to undo the damage, here are the things you can do to avoid burnout at work according to Business Insider.

KEEP TRACK OF TIME

Life is far too valuable to make work your sole priority. The key to happiness is to find a balance in life, therefore it is important to make time for your own purposes as well.

Use a scheduler or a digital calendar to keep track of how much time you spend in the office, how much work you do at home and how much time you have fully for yourself.

SEPARATE HOME AND OFFICE

When you're out of the office, but the thought of work suddenly strikes you, that's when you know that burnout might be coming.

It doesn't matter whether it's the evening after work, on the weekend, or during vacation, it is important to disconnect from work in your personal time. Your phone does not need to be always on standby.

Also, focusing on different aspects of your life can make you feel inspired and energised when you're back in work mode.

VACATIONS ARE ALWAYS NECESSARY