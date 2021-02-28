How Ayurveda helped this woman fix her hair loss

Hair loss is distressing for most who experience it, but it can be truly traumatic when the onset is sudden and rapid and it happens in the prime of life.

It certainly was for Veena Dansinghani, who was 39 when she lost 70 per cent of her hair in a single month in 2013. She was diagnosed with alopecia areata, an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the hair follicles, resulting in round, bald patches on the scalp and other areas of the body.

Veena Dansinghani, hair and nutritional consultant at Naveda in Hong Kong.

“It was a shocking experience that left me traumatised,” Dansinghani recalls. She frantically consulted several trichologists – hair and scalp specialists – and dermatologists over several months, but was disappointed.

The treatments they offered were topical and expensive, and did not address the cause of the problem, so they did not provide a long-term, holistic solution. One specialist warned her that she was likely to become bald soon.

Not one to give up easily, the Hong Kong resident turned to Ayurveda, the ancient Indian science of medicine and well-being, seeking advice from Ayurvedic and homeopathy consultant Vinod Sharma, who has been practising in the city for three decades.

“In Ayurveda, we believe that a person’s physical and mental constitution, called prakruti, is comprised of three fundamental energies that are called doshas – vata (air), pitta (fire) and kapha (water and earth). A person’s health depends upon these energies being in harmony, and any imbalance in them may lead to ill health – including hair loss,” 60-year-old Sharma explains.

“An imbalanced vata causes the scalp to be dry and hair to be brittle and frizzy, excessive kapha leads to an oily and clogged scalp, and an aggravated pitta leads to hair loss.”

Dansinghani also consulted Rohit Shah, an Ayurvedic practitioner based in Surat, India, who specialises in alopecia and set up a hair-loss treatment centre in 1990. “In Ayurveda, the treatments are personalised, with specific lifestyle and nutritional guidelines given to help individuals reduce the excess doshas,” says Shah.

Rohit Shah is an Ayurvedic practitioner based in Surat, India, who specialises in alopecia.

“There could be many causes for hair loss – poor nutrition, irregular lifestyle, inadequate sleep, stress or anxiety. The health of our hair is also related to the health of our gut. A nutritious diet that addresses the imbalances in the doshas is very important. Ayurveda looks at addressing all these factors.”

The holistic approach of an Ayurvedic treatment appealed to Dansinghani, who introduced changes to her lifestyle, her diet and sleeping habits and used Ayurvedic hair treatments – oils and pastes made from natural ingredients.

“I stopped eating junk and packaged food and added fresh vegetables and fruit to my diet,” says Dansinghani. She also took up yoga and eventually became a certified teacher through the Life Management Yoga Centre in Tsim Sha Tsui.

“I committed to a daily practice. Poses like surya namaskar (sun salutation), vajrasana (thunderbolt pose) and sarvangasana (shoulder stand), improved my blood circulation, and the practice of breathing techniques (pranayama) helped balance my nervous system,” she says.

Within six months of starting Ayurvedic treatment, her hair loss was reversed, and her hair grew back healthier and more vibrant than before. Dansinghani says: “It was a miracle.”

Before and after images of Dansinghani’s hair loss and regrowth.

After seeing her head-turning results, many people started asking Dansinghani for guidance with their hair-loss problems. She decided to become a specialist herself, and trained under Shah, returning to Surat annually to study with him. In 2015, she set up her own Hong Kong practice, Colour Me Natural.

In 2018, Dansinghani expanded this into an integral wellness centre, Naveda, providing solutions for mental, physical and spiritual ailments based on Ayurveda and naturopathy.

Hong Kong-based scientist Sanjay Nagarkar, founder of biotechnology research firm Globex Biotech, guided her in establishing Naveda. As its in-house scientist, he vets all the remedies the centre offers.

It now counts many satisfied clients.

Executive Shaleena Mulchandani, who is in her mid-40s, saw Dansinghani about her receding hairline.

To stop her hair from thinning and falling, she was advised to take herbal supplements to improve her gut health and support hair regrowth, to use a microblade to massage the scalp to wake up dormant follicles, and to use chemical-free shampoos and hair colour.

Nik Cheung, a 45-year-old executive, was diagnosed with alopecia in 2008. “For years, I tried Western medicine, which helped initially, but the results were not sustainable. After meeting Veena, I became vegetarian, started practising breathing techniques daily, and massaging my scalp regularly,” says Cheung, whose hair growth has been restored.

