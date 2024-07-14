How a chef crafted his 710 sq ft home with rural and modern Japanese influences

In this week's episode, the homeowners discuss their vision for a modern, traditional Japanese home, blending elements from old minkas found in rural and historical Japan with the modern living standards of luxurious Tokyo apartments. They aim to bring traditional elements forward into modern city living.

The home, named Hitotema, meaning "one small extra touch," embodies a design philosophy that values little thoughtful details and expressions, shaping the space both aesthetically and functionally.

The Hitotema home is divided into two main parts: social spaces including the living room, foyer, kitchen, and powder room, which are kept separate from private areas like the study, master bathroom, bedroom, and wardrobes.

The genkan features a tiled floor transitioning to a wooden step-up, the shikidai, which separates the outdoors from the indoors, promoting a mental reset upon entering the home.

The living room, designed as a multi-purpose space, includes a Noren art piece and a shoji screen that allows natural daylight while maintaining privacy.

The kitchen, designed with a mix of stainless steel and wood in a monochrome palette, maximises the small floor area with a galley format, featuring an under-counter fridge and a hidden chest freezer.

The breakfast bar, reminiscent of a Japanese restaurant kitchen, adds to the charm with an "Open and Closed" sign.

The common bathroom is designed as a powder room, featuring a full-length countertop and wall-to-wall mirror. The master bedroom is kept minimal and private, with the bed not immediately visible from the door.

Traditional elements are given a modern twist, maintaining their original essence while fitting into contemporary city living.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.