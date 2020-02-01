How to deal with grief at work when sadness won't let you go

When former US vice-president and contender for the Democratic presidential nomination Joe Biden lost his first wife and baby daughter in a car accident in 1972, he found himself in an emotionally dark place.

In a 2012 speech to the families of fallen military service members at the 18th Annual TAPS National Military Survivor Seminar, he said he remembers looking up and telling God, "You can't be good, how can you be good?"

It was a long and difficult journey trying to process his grief.

"There was still something gigantic missing," he added.

"And just when you think, 'Maybe I'm going to make it', you're riding down the road and you pass a field, and you see a flower and it reminds you. Or you hear a tune on the radio. Or you just look up in the night. You know, you think, 'Maybe I'm not going to make it …' Because you feel at that moment the way you felt the day you got the news."

Tragedy struck Biden again in 2015 when his son Beau passed away at the age of 46 after a battle with brain cancer. In a statement, Biden wrote that the death left his whole family "saddened beyond words".

Despite the losses, Biden pushed on - with the added burden of doing so in public. He admits that returning to a normal life was tough and there were points along the way where he wondered how he would cope.

In an August 2019 interview with CNN's Anderson Cooper he said that "(loss) really takes a part of your soul".

Grief is a difficult and painful emotion to process, yet when we lose someone we love, society often expects us to move on quickly.

We may get a few days of compassionate leave at work and friends may allow us to mourn for a while, but at some point we are expected to get back to 'normal'. But what if we can't?