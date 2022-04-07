How do I know if running is causing ingrown toe nails? What's the cure?

An ingrown toe nail is when the nail is growing in the wrong direction – it grows or curls down into the skin, rather than parallel to the toe.

It is a common condition among runners, and can prevent them from training or taking part in races if it is severe or left untreated, and it can lead to infections.

Symptoms

There are a few signs that you might have an ingrown toe nail. If there is a sharp pain around the edges of your toe nail, it could be caused by the nail pressing against your skin.

If you apply light pressure with your fingers to the nail or effected area, the pain might increased. Putting weight on your toes may also increase this pain.

If the toe is red, hot or there is pus, it may be a sign that you have an ingrown toe nail and that it has become infected.

In extreme cases, the issue might be visible – such as the toe nail curled back on itself, digging into the skin.

Treatment

If the pain is severe, or the toe looks badly infected, seek medical advice. A podiatrist or your local GP are both suitable places to visit.

The podiatrist will be able to remove the problematic toe nail. Some podiatrists may be able to prescribe antibiotics, depending on your country or their qualifications.

If the pain is not severe, or it is not infected, try soaking your feet in warm salty water for 30 minutes to soften the nail and the skin. Ensure you dry your feet properly afterwards and do not put them back in a shoe for a while. You can soak your feet a few time days.

Do not wear restrictive tight shoes while trying to heal an ingrown toe nail. Sandals or flip flops are ideal.

A podiatrist can help remove an ingrown toenail.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Prevention

For runners, there are a number of things you can do to stop yourself getting an ingrown toe nail or prevent it from returning.

Firstly, ensure you shoes fit properly. Tightly fitting shoes may force the toes to grow in the wrong direction, causing an ingrown toe nail. Seek advice from your running store about what shoe works best for your foot or goals.

Proper running socks are also important so they do not snag on the nail or bunch up and put pressure on the nail.

Hygiene and keeping your feet dry are both important. For this reason, proper running socks that wick away sweat are extra important.

If you have cheap cotton socks that keep your feet soaked in sweat it may contribute to an ingrown nail. In fact, bring a spare pair of socks or flip flops to training or on your run, so you can change. This way, your feet will not be wet with sweat for longer than necessary.

Cut your toe nails properly. Do not cut them too short, or round them too much at the edges, or you may cause them to start growing back into the skin. This is perhaps the most common cause of ingrown toe nails.

If the problem keeps returning despite these remedies, seek advice from your GP or podiatrist.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.