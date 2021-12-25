How Emily in Paris outfits are influenced by Sex and the City

December has seen the return of two popular TV shows featuring protagonists searching for fashion, friendship and love in the city.

Emily in Paris , the Netflix show that earned over 58 million household views within its first 28 days during its pandemic debut last year, launched its second season on Dec 22. Earlier this month And Just Like That, a revival of Sex and the City, premiered on HBO.

US writer Darren Star created both Sex and the City and Emily in Paris, and the comedy-dramas also share the same award-winning costume director – Patricia Field. She was nominated for several Emmys for Sex and the City and comedy drama Ugly Betty, as well as receiving an Oscar nomination for The Devil Wears Prada (Field is not, however, behind the costumes of And Just Like That ).

Field brings as much of a philosophy as a sense of fashion to her work. When planning for Emily in Paris, Field told her show colleague Marylin Fitoussi, a costume designer based in Paris, “we don’t care about reality”.

For Field, building a character’s aesthetic isn’t about making things believable – it’s about capturing the essence of the character and the whimsy of a romantic comedy-drama.

To do that, Field builds a relationship with the actors she works with so they can collaborate on outfits that match the character’s personality.

For example, she worked closely with Sarah Jessica Parker to create the looks that Sex and the City’s Carrie Bradshaw became known for.

“[Parker] loves fashion. And that’s a perk! And she can come with ideas because she’s thinking about it,” Field told US magazine Harper’s Bazaar.

“It’s not fashion first, it’s storytelling first. And then I throw my fashion and style into it because that’s what I know and that’s what I do.”

The different characters and stories mean different styles for Emily and Carrie. While Carrie lives in New York and has rather, as Field puts it, “eclectic” taste, Emily is cultivating her style while living in Paris.

“I believe the key themes that Emily comes back to is optimism and individuality,” Field told Glamour magazine. “Emily doesn’t follow trends. If I could ascribe a trend to Emily it would be the above plus colourful and accessorised.”

Still, the characters find common ground in some of their style choices. Lily Collins, who portrays the title character in Emily in Paris , said she imagines that Emily watched Sex and the City growing up, and the influence shines through.

Carrie and Emily both have an affinity for florals, for example, and neither of them are afraid to experiment with hats.

Occasionally, the creative minds behind Emily in Paris make overt odes to Sex and the City . For example, in season one, Emily dons a tulle skirt in tribute to a similar piece that Carrie wears in the series finale of Sex and the City.

In many ways, Emily in Paris carries on the fashion legacy of Sex and the City. Field even made a favourable comparison between Parker and Collins.

“If Sarah Jessica is the queen, Lily is the princess,” she told E! Online.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.