How to end a relationship that’s not working and gain closure, so you can both move on with your lives

They say that if you have never felt hurt, then you have never truly loved. That’s because one of the most unbearable feelings is heartbreak – and it can be debilitating. But, unfortunately, it is unavoidable.

Heartbreak is one of those things that you need to eventually confront at the end of a relationship that is well beyond repair. A break-up affects both parties in varying degrees and no one is immune to the pain that comes with it.

However, people sometimes don’t want to experience the pain or fear of being alone, so they do everything they can to delay the inevitable break-up. Or they hold onto a failing relationship out of obsession rather than love.

Don’t ignore the signs and red flags, and always listen to your inner self when it tells you that something is wrong. If you ignore these signs, then you are not only burying your feelings, you are surrendering your happiness for a relationship that no longer serves you and investing in a future that doesn’t exist.

Some fatal signs are too big to ignore when they unmistakably point to the end of the road for two people, says clinical counsellor Bhavna Bharvani.

One is a lack of willingness to try and make a relationship work, she says. “When one partner is not willing to try and make it work any more, then very little can be done to rebuild the relationship,” says Bharvani, who is affiliated with the California Association of Licensed Professional Clinical Counsellors.

Another warning sign is when the basic bond is gone or your feelings have diminished, and you also feel a sense of indifference or apathy towards your partner.

“This can manifest in finding each other irritating, not being able to connect, and no longer being able to enjoy spending time together.”

It’s definitely a red flag if the relationship starts to become toxic in any way, shape, or form. “If the relationship has become emotionally, verbally, physically, or sexually abusive, this is a sign that the relationship is beyond repair,” Bharvani adds.

It can be painful after a relationship break-up, so it's important to take some time to process it.

“Emotional and verbal abuse can manifest in many different ways. Some things to look out for are constant mocking and contempt. You also might feel afraid of your partner, like you’re walking on eggshells, and feel like you have no support.”

She points out that unless the abusive partner can recognise when they are being abusive and is willing to work on themselves, it will be a very difficult journey for both people. Bharvani also offers advice on how to have a compassionate break-up and make a “clean break” with someone.

She says it’s important to talk about the concerns you have about your relationship before calling it quits. When you start having worries about it, take the lead and initiate a conversation to talk about your feelings and see if you can resolve your issues.

Even if things are going well in the relationship and you have concerns, don’t underestimate your partner’s desire and willingness to make it work.

If after these conversations you decide to end the relationship, prepare your partner for this eventuality by messaging them before you meet and letting them know you want to talk.

“Don’t just start withdrawing slowly from your partner or avoiding contact and spending less time with them, hoping they will get the point. You need to bring it up directly with them.”

And once your mind is made up, do it as soon as possible and try not to time it with special events like birthdays, Bharvani adds.

The most respectful way to break up is to have an in-person, face-to-face conversation, unless you are in a long-distance relationship, in which case it would have to be done over the phone or via video chat, she says. It should be done in a private space and you need to set aside some time for it.

“Some people think that it’s best to break up with someone in public because they are afraid of the emotional reaction that the partner will have. However, it is important to give your partner space and privacy to have their emotional reaction and bear witness to it.”

Of course, this is done provided that the other person has no aggressive or violent tendencies. And remember during the break-up conversation, you need to be kind, empathetic, and use “I statements”.

This means focusing on your feelings and beliefs. Try to share the positive to avoid causing unnecessary pain.

Bharvani stresses: “Although showing empathy means genuinely caring about your partner’s feelings, it doesn’t mean being dishonest with them to protect their feelings.”

On the question of how much detail to give about the reason you’re breaking up, Bharvani offers the following advice.

“This very much depends on the person and the relationship. Sometimes it’s enough to say, ‘I don’t see a future for us together.’ Sometimes, a partner wants to know more and will ask for more specifics. It then becomes a balance between being honest about your reasons without causing unnecessary pain by criticising their character or personality.”

If you are breaking up with someone who loves you and still wants to be with you, the situation is slightly more delicate, but it can still be handled with sensitivity.

“Know that probably no reason you give them will be a good enough one for them to accept the break-up. Don’t try to find a reason that will be good enough for them. Your reasons are your reasons and they are OK.”

Then, after you’ve said your piece, try to answer their questions and ask what would help them achieve closure. Furthermore, in this social media era, you need to let them know that you may need to block them on social media for a while to allow each other to move on.

“To move on, you need to cut off contact, focus on yourself, remind yourself why it ended, and minimise things that trigger thoughts of your ex,” Bharvani says. “And to properly grieve, you need to feel your feelings and have self-compassion.”

Ten reasons a second chance may be worthwhile

1. If both are willing to try and make it work

2. There are common core values and life goals

3. Both still love each other and want to be together

4. You still make each other smile and laugh

5. You enjoy spending time together

6. You trust each other

7. They are not disrespectful during arguments

8. You still get “butterflies” around them

9. There is a strong foundation of friendship

10. You feel sick at the thought of leaving and don’t want to be without them

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.