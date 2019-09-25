How fashion went from 'Made in China' to 'Designed in China'

While Made in China tags on clothing are increasingly being replaced by Made in Vietnam and Made in Bangladesh ones, the world's catwalks are seeing clothes that are not just made, but also designed in China.

China, a large economy once dubbed the world's sweatshop, has turned into a global fashion trendsetter, standing for prestige, craftsmanship and beauty.

This was particularly evident at the recently concluded New York Fashion Week (NYFW), where about one third of the designers on the official schedule were ethnic Chinese.

Chinese designer Wang Tao sees it as her duty to break the stereotype that clothes from China are poor in quality and lacking in originality.

A suit in blue velvet from the Taoray Wang show at New York Fashion Week in 2017. PHOTO: AFP

A regular on the NYFW schedule, she had just presented her namesake brand Taoray Wang's latest collection.

"By bringing Taoray Wang to New York, I want the world to realise that we can be very creative and we really know how to make high-quality products," said Wang, who pays particular attention to tailoring and fabric selection.

The designer is known for using such basic colours as grey, white and black and power tailoring to create elegant and confident looks for career women.

Born in southwest China's city of Chengdu, Li Yalan is one of about a dozen young Chinese designers who have sprung up in the global fashion arena in recent years.

She debuted her brand Blancore in New York with 40 looks that incorporated geometric cuts and subtle colour palettes with special detailing on the neck and waistline to imitate different forms of water such as frost, mist and cloud.

Li, in her early 20s, said water is the source of all things and infuses everything with vitality, representing limitless possibility everywhere.

Wang encourages her customers to express themselves boldly.