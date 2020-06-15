How to get promoted: 7 Singaporean women share their tips

If you’ve been working your butt off for that promotion but it keeps passing you by, then maybe it’s time to reassess your strategy, your work habits and behaviour in the workplace.

Unfortunately, simply keeping your head down and working hard isn’t going to put you in the best position for a promotion or pay raise when appraisal season comes around.

As it turns out, if you want your boss to notice your hard work, you need to make yourself seen and make consistent effort. We’re talking practical, specific actions, not just being more confident or passionate.

Here are tips from seven twenty-something women who scored that promotion.

1. Offer your help

“I think taking the initiative goes a long, long way. Even back when I was an intern, then a junior executive and now a senior executive, I’d always ask if there was anything else I could be working on to help the team, the company or with a project, instead of waiting around for my manager to tell me what to do.

Of course, it’s not something you should keep asking because then it seems like you’re very free!

But showing that you’re willing — and eager — to take on tasks beyond your job scope and support the team however you can will leave an impression on not just your boss, but also your colleagues.

It shows that you’re a team-player who’s happy to learn the ropes, and won’t shy away from work.

Besides, people always appreciate some help, especially if their plate is overflowing. Just make sure you’re not taking on much more than you can handle — that’s a different problem altogether!”

– Teresa, 29

2. Present solutions, not just problems

PHOTO: Unsplash

“Nobody likes it when someone comes to them with problems but not solutions — least of all bosses.

"So I always try to come up with new and effective ideas, and take the initiative to execute those ideas.

"I think bosses like to see that we’re actively making an effort to improve things for everyone, so that’s what I bear in mind whenever I encounter any issue.”

– Rania, 27

3. Take notes

“I’m a chronic note-taker. There’s no detail too small to take down.

"Everyone — not just bosses — hates having to tell someone things over and over again.

"If your boss has to go over her directions more than once just because you didn’t bother taking them down, you’re not going to make it into her good books. I don’t trust my memory to retain everything!

"It’s also good to clarify on the spot if you don’t understand her instructions so that you can avoid making mistakes later on. It seems like a small habit, but it can help a lot in the long run.”

– Ruth, 28

4. Engage with your colleagues

PHOTO: Unsplash

“It’s not a work-related tip per se, but I feel that it helps if you make the effort to socialise with your colleagues.

"Building rapport with your co-workers makes it so much easier to get things done, and your boss will be able to see that you’re a team player who gets along with everyone.

"Plus, it never helps to alienate yourself from the people you see for the most part of the week.

"It also puts you on the radar of your colleagues and bosses should they ever need someone to helm a project or pick someone to promote.”

– Evita, 27

5. Keep a log of your achievements

“Your boss most likely isn’t keeping track of every single one of your accomplishments, so I find it helps when I keep a log of my significant accomplishments.

"That way, when I asked for my promotion to team leader, I could present concrete results and evidence that I’ve been a valuable employee.

"It may feel weird to toot your own horn, but it helps you get that promotion.

"And don’t forget to record all the skills you’ve acquired and consistently update your resume to reflect those new skills!”

– Yuanwei, 27

6. Be involved

PHOTO: Unsplash

“I think it goes beyond just being engaged at work. You need to do more than just taking notes in meetings and contributing ideas.

"Being an active member of the company can show your peers and bosses that you are invested in the success of the company.

"As much as I can, I would attend every optional ‘Lunchtime Learning’ sessions conducted by other teams, participate in company events, and request to sit in on meetings.”

– Pravathi, 29

7. Make yourself irreplaceable

“I believe that the more you’re needed, the more tightly your company will hold on to you and the more your boss will rely on you for bigger projects. That’s why I tried to make myself an indispensable member of my team.

"I became the go-to person for specific things like negotiating with tricky clients and designing engaging sales decks.

"If you have skills that are highly sought after, your chances of being the top candidate for promotion increase.”

– Anwei, 28

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.