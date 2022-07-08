How to get your World Cup match tickets

The World Cup 2022 Qatar is just around the corner, and reigning champion France will be among the favorites as they attempt to retain their supremacy against top teams the likes of Argentina, Brazil, England, Germany, Spain and others.

Ticket sales are already underway for the tournament and we've compiled everything there is to know about World Cup tickets from prices, categories, phases, and how and where you can purchase them.

What are the prices of World Cup tickets?

Generally speaking, tickets for the Qatar World Cup will be the most expensive yet, with the average ticket price increasing by 46 per cent since the tournament was held in Russia four years ago.

The most expensive Individual Match Tickets (IMT) are inevitably for the final match set to be held at the Lusail stadium at just over US$1,600 (S$2,244). The cheapest tickets are for the group matches (excluding the opening game) at just under US$11.

Prices differ between categories; Categories one to three are purchasable by anyone with Category one tickets being the most expensive. Category four tickets are available only to Qatar residents while the accessibility category is reserved exclusively for people with disability and/or limited mobility.

The following is the complete table for all available World Cup tickets.

Individual Match Tickets (IMT)

PHOTO: Fifa

An Individual match ticket is a ticket for a specific match. These tickets are available for all matches of the competition. Prices are as follows (in QAR).

Note: The prices below do not include both category four and accessibility tickets. Prices have also been converted to US dollars and are subject to change.

Opening match: US$302 - 617

Group stage: US$68 - 219

Round of 16: US$96 - 274

Quarterfinals: US$205 - 425

Semifinals: US$357 - 955

Third-place match: US$205 - 425

Grand final: US$604 - 1,606

Supporter tickets

PHOTO: Fifa

Fans can apply for Supporter tickets for the group stage matches played by their national team between Match one and Match 48.

Four Stadium tickets

PHOTO: Fifa

Ticket packages for those who want to attend one match on a selected number of match days while visiting four different stadiums of the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

How do I buy World Cup tickets?

First and foremost, fans can only purchase their tickets through Fifa's official website. Fans acquiring tickets other than from Fifa's official portal run the risk of them being invalidated and turned away at the stadium.

That said, the process of purchasing World Cup tickets is a bit more complicated than just doling out some cash and getting your seat. The first thing to do is to go to the Fifa portal, register yourself, and submit your World Cup ticket purchase application.

Due to the super high demand, Fifa has divided World Cup ticket sales into three phases as follows.

Phase one

Phase one of the World Cup ticket sales began on Jan 19 and ended on March 19, 2022. This sales phase was composed of a random selection draw sales period and a First Come First Served (FCFS) sales period.

Phase two

Phase two ticket sales began on April 5 and ended on April 28, 2022. This sales phase was composed of a random selection draw sales period and a First Come First Served (FCFS) sales period.

Phase 3

⏰ Remaining tickets for the #WorldCup 🇶🇦 2⃣0⃣2⃣2⃣ back on sale on Tuesday, 5 July 🗓️. 1.8 million 🎟️ already sold so far! 🎉 Don't forget: https://t.co/N8oxitnzbJ is the only ☝️ official channel from which to obtain #WorldCup tickets. More info here: https://t.co/V8hLGk6GuG pic.twitter.com/DsFm00slZA — FIFA Media (@fifamedia) June 29, 2022

Phase three of the World Cup ticket sale has commenced on Tuesday, July 5 at 12pm Doha time (5pm Singapore time). Tickets are now available to purchase on a First Come First Served (FCFS) basis.

All fans are advised to carefully plan their Qatar journey and to stay clear of shady websites offering cheap World Cup tickets. Please note that the only official outlet from which to purchase World Cup tickets is fifa.com/tickets.

For fans with yet to acquire their tickets, the final phase allows a single fan to purchase a maximum of six tickets for any one match of the World Cup. For the entirety of the tournament, a 60-ticket cap purchase is in effect.

Can World cup tickets be re-sold?

As mentioned, fans can only get valid tickets from Fifa's official portal. If you're looking to sell your ticket, the only way of doing so is by obtaining written permission issued by Fifa.

This article was first published in Wego.