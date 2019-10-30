How to help people suffering from depression: Tips for friends and family to support loved ones

When Singaporean Chris Tan suffered from an acute stroke at the age of 33, his life took a turn for the worse.

He lost the use of his left hand - his dominant hand - and had to relearn even the simplest tasks, like feeding himself and buttoning his shirt.

That same year, in 2005, Tan began having suicidal thoughts.

He also experienced chronic insomnia and felt hopeless about his future.

When the emotional struggle became too much to bear, Tan sought professional help and was diagnosed with clinical depression.

He had cognitive behavioural therapy with a psychotherapist, but any improvement in his mental health was short-lived.

His depression worsened after he lost both his job and his marriage.

His general practitioner, sensing that his life was in danger, referred him to the Institute of Mental Health in Singapore for outpatient treatment.

There, Tan got the help he needed, which included medication for his depression.

Now 47 years old, Tan says that he is in a better place emotionally.

"The medication has helped keep my mood in check and I've learned to cope with challenges as they come. I will have to keep taking my medication until I know for sure that I can manage without it."

What also helped Tan in his recovery was support from friends and family.

Whenever he was down and felt like isolating himself, for instance, a friend would invite him over to coax him out of his depressive spell.

His sister let him know that she was always available for him, reminding him that she was just a phone call away if he needed someone to talk to.

Another sister also paid for him to undergo alternative forms of treatment, such as hypnotherapy sessions, because she knew he could not afford them on his own.