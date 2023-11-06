How I handle the Singapore heat in an eco-friendly way

AsiaOne has launched EarthOne, a new section dedicated to environmental issues — because we love the planet and we believe science. Find articles like this there.

There are many reasons to love our Little Red Dot, but the heat is not one of them! No thanks to climate change, temperatures have been on the rise globally, and, being in a tropical climate, we are definitely not spared the effects of global warming.

Keeping cool here isn't only about staying comfy under the sun, it's also about making sustainable choices that benefit both you and the environment in the long run. Thankfully, I've found some eco-friendly ways to beat the heat.

Harness natural shade

One of the simplest ways to stay cool when I'm out and about is to embrace the abundant natural shade provided by our various park connectors across the island. For instance, I use the Punggol Park Connector as an alternative to ordinary walkways to get to my favourite zi char just so I can stay shaded from the sun under my leafy friends.

Looking for a way to embrace nature with your S.O. without ending up all sweaty? Bring your better half along for a leisurely stroll under the canopy of ancient trees, or have a picnic in one of these parks.

Switch to sustainable cooling

Who doesn't love switching on the air-con after coming back all sweaty from work? But it's no secret that the air-con is a major consumer of energy in households. Consider switching to energy-efficient air-con units. Look out for models with high Energy Efficiency Ratios (EER) — higher EER ratings means you pay less on your monthly bills, but it's gonna be an expensive initial purchase. Don't forget to schedule regular maintenance too so that your air-cons are running efficiently, and not using more energy than it should.

Better still, switch on your ceiling fans — they are energy-efficient and promote air circulation, helping to keep your HDB cooler. Open your windows, too, to allow the breeze to flow through your home. If you have a desk fan, place a bowl of ice cubes in front of the breeze to create a DIY air-con.

Dress for the climate

Choosing the right clothes can make a world of difference, especially when you're walking in the sun from the MRT to that hip new restaurant you saw on IG. Wear breathable, lightweight materials that allow your skin to breathe. Linen and cotton are ideal fabric choices that will keep you cool and comfortable.

Explore local fashion brands that focus on sustainable materials and practices. We have a growing number of environmentally conscious fashion designers who craft beautiful clothing with low environmental impact.

Stay hydrated sustainably

Whenever it gets too hot to handle, don't keep rushing to Cheers to buy bottled drinks. Ditch single-use plastic bottles and carry a reusable water bottle with you wherever you go. You'll be surprised to find water fountains and refill stations, not just in parks but also in shopping malls, that make it easy to top up your bottle and stay hydrated.

By choosing reusable bottles over disposable ones, you can help to reduce plastic waste. The best part: you'll save money, and always have a refreshing drink at your fingertips.

Tip: Invest in a water bottle with good insulation to store your ice-cold water and you can stay refreshed on the go.

Explore green transportation options

Our public transport system is top-notch, so embrace the convenience of buses and the MRT for your daily commute. It's not only an eco-friendly choice but also a fantastic way to explore the city-state while staying cool.

For an even greener option, consider cycling. Biking is a fun and sustainable way to get around. There are dedicated bike lanes, especially along park connectors, and more bicycle parking lots these days, especially at MRT stations.

Eco-conscious cooling accessories

When it's time to brave the outdoors, there are eco-conscious cooling accessories that can help. Reusable ice packs can be a lifesaver. Freeze them overnight and use them in your bag or on your neck to stay cool. Bamboo fans are a sustainable alternative too. They're stylish, durable, and eco-friendly.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.