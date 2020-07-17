How Indonesia's tourism industry is adapting to the pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has ripped into Indonesia with more than 75,000 cases of the viral disease shaking the nation and deaths topping 3,600, the highest registered death toll in East Asia outside China.

Besides the immediate trauma, the deadly virus will continue to have far-reaching effects in a country where a number of provinces are largely dependent on tourism.

Indonesia’s borders have been closed to international tourists since April, and many attractions have been shut.

Experts believe Indonesia should now rethink its tourism plans and get ready for massive changes as the world recovers from the pandemic and international travel begins again.

Tourism is a big earner for Indonesia, with more than 16 million international tourist arrivals in 2019, including more than 6 million international arrivals in Bali alone.

Cristian Rahadiansyah, editor-in-chief of luxury travel magazine DestinAsian-Indonesia, says the nationwide pandemic upheaval could breathe new life into lesser known attractions in the country, but he adds that few tourism professionals are aware of this potential or understand how best to respond to it.

“In terms of the tourist experience, cultural encounters will decrease,” Rahadiansyah says.

“People will be more cautious when interacting with local residents. Tourist preferences may be towards the concept of secluded travel and wellness.”

Three Indonesian provinces – Bali, Jakarta and West Java – will suffer the most economically from the shortage of visitors, he adds.

Cristian Rahadiansyah is editor-in-chief of luxury travel magazine DestinAsian-Indonesia. PHOTO: Cristian Rahadiansyah

New measures the industry will be forced to consider for all domestic journeys and many attractions include social distancing rules and the requirement of a medical certificate that shows a negative result for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

Broad social distancing regulations in the capital Jakarta, first enacted in April and since extended a number of times, require many museums and tourist sites in the city to stay closed.

While closed, the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara (MACAN) in West Jakarta is still regularly visited by members of its exhibition, collection and facility departments who check on the art, and on humidity and other conditions.

Cindy Tan, the venue’s exhibitions manager, says there are now plans for the museum to reopen in August.

Guidance signs will be installed in various places to help visitors stay at a safe physical distance from one another, and they will be asked to provide contact details for potential contact tracing.

The museum welcomed about 350,000 visitors in the 12 months to November 2018.

An installation at the Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Nusantara in Jakarta, Indonesia. There are now plans for the museum to reopen in August. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Last year, about 60 per cent of them were from the greater Jakarta area and about 5 per cent were international tourists. The rest were domestic visitors from elsewhere in Indonesia.

“With enhanced health and safety protocols and guidance, we might see people change the tempo of their museum visits, which used to be full of on-site interaction, communication and discussion,” Tan says.

“The new adjustments might offer a more silent and slower experience with a more intimate connection with the works.”

When hiking trails reopen, tourists will have to provide a certificate of health to prove they are virus-free before being allowed to hike or climb, says Harley Bayu Sastha from the Indonesia Mountaineering Federation.

They will also have to bring all their own gear – none will be available to hire.

“Mass climbing”, involving hundreds of people hiking in one place at the same time, would no longer be permitted, Sastha adds, while far smaller hiking and climbing groups would be encouraged.

“So it is limited to three to five people, only one small group; one family or people coming from one region,” he says, adding that the limited numbers would enable easier contact tracing.

Harley Bayu Sastha of the Indonesia Mountaineering Federation says when hiking trails reopen, tourists will have to provide a certificate of health to prove they are virus-free before being allowed to hike or climb there. PHOTO: Harley Bayu Sastha

Elsewhere, Toraja, in the mountains of south Sulawesi, is known for its death rituals and attracts visitors interested in ancient cultures. It was partly opened to domestic tourists on July 11.

According to the head of Toraja’s promotional board, Yohan Tangkesalu, Toraja will welcome international visitors as soon as they are permitted to transit through major hubs such as Bali and Jakarta.

Tourists will have to go through several stages of checking and everyone will have to leave a phone number so they can be contacted by officers for verification of their accommodation.

Tangkesalu adds that the North Toraja regency government will suspend 10 per cent of the taxes levied on hotels, cafes and other tourism businesses in Toraja until December, as “incentives provided by the government so that businesses do not close”.

Head of Toraja’s promotional board, Yohan Tangkesalu, says international travellers can return there after they are allowed to transit through major hubs like Bali and Jakarta. PHOTO: Yohan Tangkesalu

Another popular activity in Indonesia is diving. Raja Ampat, in the country’s easternmost province of West Papua, comprises hundreds of jungle-covered islands and coral reefs teeming with life.

Considered one of the Southeast Asian nation’s best diving spots, Raja Ampat has been a favourite with international tourists for many years.

Yusdi Lamatenggo, head of Raja Ampat’s tourism office, estimates that 95 per cent of Raja Ampat’s visitors have been foreign tourists in the past.

With quarantine restrictions and travel halts, overseas visitors are now nowhere to be seen, and about 240 locally managed homestays in the Raja Ampat archipelago have not received any guests for months, he says.

There are now plans to offer virtual training to accommodation owners, food vendors and diving guides to help them get ready for the massive changes in the tourism industry expected once the pandemic passes.

Indonesia’s online tourism platform field is also adapting. Aisha Bunsunandia, corporate communications manager at one of Indonesia’s largest start-ups, the travel and lifestyle booking platform Traveloka, says the company is working with business partners and others to encourage “the strict adoption of health and hygiene protocols of safe travel”.

Traveloka hopes to launch a “Clean Stay” badge that would allow users from around the world to choose Indonesian hotels that have implemented hygiene protocols in accordance with World Health Organisation and government policies.

The platform also plans to sell tourists hotel and lifestyle vouchers with special offers and discounts that are valid until either March 31 or June 31 next year.

Indonesian online tourism platform Traveloka is working with others to encourage “the strict adoption of health and hygiene protocols of safe travel”. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Traveloka users in 44 cities and regencies in Indonesia can book and schedule Covid-19 tests from three “trusted health care providers in the country” via the platform.

“We are aiming to support the government’s latest policy that requires a negative Covid-19 test result for travellers,” Bunsunandia says.

Meanwhile Bali, possibly Indonesia’s best-known travel destinations, had been badly affected by the environmental and social effects of overtourism.

Luh Micke Anggraini, lecturer and researcher at Bali Dwipa University, says the pandemic should be “a turning point” for destinations in the country including Bali to start practising sustainable tourism and aiming for quality.

Indonesia’s tourist destinations, she adds, should not be “sold too cheaply”.

There is an oversupply of accommodation on the holiday island, she adds.

The government has announced that Bali will reopen to domestic travellers on July 31 and to international tourists on September 11, if the pandemic remains under control on the island.

“It is necessary to prepare health protocols, entry access, attractions, accommodation and services that suit the needs of domestic tourists,” says Anggraini, who is also a tourism business and destination consultant.

“If this goes on long term, then domestic tourism will affect the landscape and identity of our tourism destinations going forward.”

Dicky Budiman, a doctoral researcher in global health security and pandemics at Griffith University in Australia, says the most realistic plan for Indonesia would be to prioritise destinations such as Bali.

The nature of small islands would make it “relatively easy” for authorities to control the spread of the virus in those areas, he adds.

Dicky Budiman is a doctoral researcher in global health security and pandemics at Griffith University in Australia. PHOTO: Dicky Budiman

“We still have to put extra effort into controlling our pandemic with a truly aggressive method of testing, tracing, isolation and treating patients, so that economic recovery and opportunities for tourism interactions with other countries are increasingly open,” he says.

“Focusing on controlling the pandemic will restore the economy. That is a principle that we must realise together.”

