How Japan claimed ramen, curry and tempura as its own despite their foreign origins

Chances are you haven't heard of peixinhos da horta: green beans dipped in batter and fried. It's a Portuguese dish. Fasting days, imposed by the Catholic Church and known as têmporas, on which no meat could be consumed, resulted in this dish, whose name literally translates to "little fish from the garden".

But chances are you have heard of its descendant: tempura (yes, it's not Japanese in origin).

According to legend, in 1543 a Chinese ship en route to Macau with its crew and three Portuguese travellers - António da Mota, Francisco Zeimoto and António Peixoto - was blown off course.

They landed on Tanegashima, one of Japan's southern Osumi Islands, and were dubbed nanban (literally "southern barbarians") owing to the direction from which they travelled.

They set up a trading post that brought matchlock guns, Christianity and exotic plants to Japan. The Portuguese also brought their cuisine.

"The earliest version [of tempura] in Japan was fish fried in lard and served in a broth," says Eric Rath, professor of premodern Japanese history at the University of Kansas in the United States and the author of multiple books on Japanese food, including Japan's Cuisines (2016).

Mushroom, aubergine and pumpkin tempura at On-ya, an udon restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

"The Japanese refined that recipe over time, with the version we know today emerging as a street food in the 1770s," Rath says.

The introduction of Iberian foods cooked in hot oil helped frying become part of the "general culinary repertoire" in Japan's early modern period, he adds.

It was neither the first nor the last time external cultures would lend their cuisine to the island nation.

Katarzyna Cwiertka, chair of modern Japan studies at Leiden University in the Netherlands and author of Branding Japan's Food (2020), says Japanese cuisine has been significantly moulded by foreign influences over the centuries, more so than most.

The first foreign influences in Japan were of Chinese origin and arrived via the imperial court as early as the seventh century, Cwiertka explains. Beyond the court, the Chinese community in the Japanese city of Nagasaki was also influential between the 16th and 19th centuries.

"Although in popular imagination the Portuguese are also considered to have left their mark, most scholars agree that it did not go beyond confectionery," she says.

This includes sugar confectionery such as kompeito (from Portuguese confeito - sugared fruits or almonds), aruheito (boiled confectionery; from alfeloa), and karume-yaki (from caramelo and Japanese yaki, meaning cooked). It also includes kasutera, a sponge cake ubiquitous in Japan; its name comes from bolo de castela (literally "cake from Castilla").

Some imports are even more common. Hidden in plain sight is the Japanese word for bread: pan, from Portuguese pão.

As well as frying, sweet treats and baked goods, Portuguese influence extended to meat - for some, at least. "It is also thought that some Japanese became more willing to eat eggs, beef and pork thanks to Iberian influences," says Rath. "Christian converts consumed these foods and that helped to popularise them even after Christianity was banned in 1614."

Maitake mushroom, prawn and aubergine tempura at On-ya in Tokyo.

Cwiertka, however, asserts that the Chinese were much more influential. "For example, tempura is most probably a Chinese dish, and only Portuguese in name."

Dejima, a Dutch enclave allowed to persist in Nagasaki during sakoku, Japan's 214 years of isolation during which foreign contacts were severely limited, yielded "practically nothing" to Japanese cuisine, she says, although it did further Japanese knowledge of Western science, or rangaku (literally "Dutch studies").

Japan was forced at cannon-point to open up for trade on Western terms in 1853. Treaties were signed with various European powers. This led to the setting up of a series of treaty ports designated for trade - outposts of imperialism - where foreign settlements popped up. Diplomats and merchants, along with their Chinese servants, brought Chinese cooks from Shanghai and Hong Kong - considered a necessity.

The role played by these Chinese cooks in the embryonic days of the Meiji era (1868-1912) is neglected. Effectively they would be the mediators between Western cuisine and the gradually globalising Japan.

Cornelis Theodoor Assendelft de Coningh, a Dutch merchant living in Yokohama between 1859 and 1861, details this in his memoirs, collated in 2012 as A Pioneer in Yokohama: A Dutchman's Adventures in the New Treaty Port. Chinese cooks, he says, were "masters in their profession, having learned under the English in China what 'dinner' and 'supper' meant to 'gentlemen'."

Those in the service of these "gentlemen" sometimes found themselves opening their own establishments, in which they served both Western (or "international") and Chinese cuisine, and which were frequented by both Europeans and Japanese. One such was Yowaken, which opened in 1884 in Hakodate and is considered to have been the first place to serve ramen, a Chinese dish. Its owner, nicknamed Ayon, was also the exclusive cook at the British consulate in Hakodate.

Ramen arrived in Japan, brought by Chinese cooks in the 19th century.

Rairaiken, a ramen restaurant known to generations of Tokyo residents, owed its success to the employment of a Chinese cook by its Japanese owner when it opened in 1910. Although it closed in 1976, it was faithfully replicated at Shin-Yokohama Ramen Museum and opened in 2020.

While Japan was never occupied by a foreign power, colonialism is at the core of the country's induction to the world and its cuisine. "The arrival of the British in the second half of the 19th century marked the beginning of multicultural gastronomy in Japan, which in turn gradually transformed home cooking as well," Cwiertka says.

One example is kare raisu - Japanese curry with rice. When the British arrived in Japan they brought curry powder from India, and it was a hit.

Vegetable curry and rice with aubergine, one of the many variations on kare raisu available at CoCo Ichibanya.

Soon adopted by the Japanese Imperial Navy, itself modelled on the British Royal Navy, and later by school canteens, curry remains ubiquitous in Japan.

Food writer Morieda Takashi said more than two decades ago that Japanese curry is eaten more often than sushi or tempura. Indeed, a survey in 2017 called kare raisu a national dish of Japan; most respondents also named their "number one secret ingredient" of curry as the very British Worcestershire sauce.

In a public-opinion poll of dietary habits conducted by broadcaster NHK in 2016, kare raisu topped the list, being named among their three favourite foods by 20.2 per cent of respondents.

Curry is also big business. According to the All Japan Curry Manufacturers Association, Japan produced 99,420 tons of curry in 2012. In 2020, in a homecoming of sorts, popular Japanese curry chain CoCo Ichibanya opened its first store in India.

Kare raisu with katsu (cutlet) at CoCo Ichibanya, which opened its first outlet in India in 2020.

Japanese cuisine is often referred to as washoku (wa being an old character to define Japan, shoku being "food"). In 2013, washoku was included on Unesco's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Though the rambling inscription mentions New Year cuisine, washoku here opens up a much less palatable can of worms.

"If washoku means anything that Japanese people eat, then it's a very inclusive term that can include almost any food," says Rath, who calls the definition ambiguous. It would include Japanese curry and ramen - both foreign imports in the Meiji era. In fact, many dishes considered to be yoshoku (Western cuisine) were introduced at this time: Old-school European dishes, since Japanised, that have become part and parcel of Japanese cuisine.

"Washoku emerged as a category to distinguish already existing dishes from the foreign ones that were becoming popular from the late 19th century onwards," says Cwiertka. "However, as the foreign dishes were increasingly domesticated, they would extensively move from the category of 'foreign' to the washoku category."

The earliest appearance in print of washoku was in 1892 in the Asahi newspaper. The word was often paired with yōshoku, one of many neologisms that emerged at the same time to compare and contrast Japanese and Western objects, food and ways of doing things. For instance, there's also wafū and yōfū (Japanese- and Western-style), wafuku and yōfuku (Japanese and Western clothing).

Cwiertka calls washoku a modern construct, popularised in the department store restaurants of 1930s Japan. "There is no consensus what the category entails," she says, adding that the word was used "very loosely" until the 1990s when it assumed a new meaning within a "nation-branding agenda".

Defining washoku as dishes made using food ingredients from Japan is also a useful tactic to boost consumption of domestic foods in a country that has to import more than 60 per cent of the food it consumes, Rath says. "Such moves are meant to affect the way people eat instead of document how they actually do eat."

The cultivated mystique of Japanese food is outwardly soft power, inwardly a way to keep people healthy and keep domestic industries afloat. It might be tempura, it might be the taste for mayonnaise and potato on pizza, but either way Japanese food is a product of adoption and adaptation.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.