How Korean fried chicken - the other KFC - became a huge hit in South Korea and then the world

"Who hates fried chicken? Even a shoe tastes good when you fry it," chef Yong Soo-do says with a laugh, as he waits for a vat of oil to reach optimal temperature to fry thinly battered pieces of chicken.

Like many Koreans, Yong has fond memories of growing up eating fried chicken with his family. His father would bring home a big bag containing a crisp and juicy bird once a month to share around the dinner table.

"When my dad bought home fried chicken, it was like a party. It was a feast for the family," says the 32-year-old.

When fried chicken first exploded in popularity in South Korea in the 1970s, it was a dish for special occasions that brought families together.

Nowadays, it is a ubiquitous foodstuff often served with a cold beer or soju and eaten any day of the week.

Having previously worked at modern Korean restaurants Bib n Hops, Jinjuu and U Hang in Hong Kong, Yong has spent years perfecting his recipe for Korean fried chicken - the other KFC - which includes marinating it overnight in brine, then putting it in a tempura batter and a home-made chicken powder.

He is currently executive chef at Silencio, a Japanese izakaya close to Hong Kong's Lan Kwai Fong nightlife district.

Korean fried chicken has made a name for itself outside South Korea for its double-fry technique, making it extra crispy and - surprisingly - less oily than its American equivalent, Yong says.

Yong making his Korean fried chicken. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

When the oil has reached 300 degrees Fahrenheit (149 degrees Celsius), Yong puts the chicken pieces in for three minutes, sealing in the juicy meat.

Yong adding the chicken to the vat of oil. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The pieces are then rested - dripping off excess oil - while he heats the oil up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. The second fry gives the outside its beautiful golden colour and loud crunch.

"If you just deep-fry it one time, it stores all the oil and it's very greasy. That's why I double fry because the batter is already cooked and it absorbs less oil. So when you eat it, it's less oily," he says.

The result is a tasty balance of crunchy exterior and very tender meat inside.

South Korea is widely known for having one of the best and most crispy versions of a dish enjoyed the world over, but the culinary conversation surrounding the history of fried chicken as we know it today - bone-in portions of chicken, dipped in batter and fried - isn't well documented, though there are some clues as to its origin.