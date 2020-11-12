How lockdown in Singapore inspired Chinese artist Cao Fei to realise her global pandemic project

Singapore only became the backdrop for Cao Fei’s latest work because of Covid-19, but the much-in-demand artist, known for creating surreal videos concerning the epochal changes that her generation in China has witnessed, discovered that the “theatrical” nature of the city state allowed Isle of Instability (2020) to become an artistic monument to the many ups and downs that have emerged during the global pandemic.

The 42-year-old Beijing-based artist had flown to Singapore in January for the installation of Fu Cha (2020), a kinetic sculptural installation of a Chinese mythical raft that connects the sea and the skies commissioned for the Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden at National Gallery Singapore.

Her husband is Singaporean and the couple keeps a flat there for when they visit with their two children.

But she has never stayed there for as long as 10 months until this year, when flight cancellations and quarantine requirements forced her to cut down on her usually non-stop international travels.

After attending the opening of her major retrospective at London’s Serpentine Gallery this March, Cao wasn’t able to go to Switzerland where she was supposed to complete an original artwork commissioned by Audemars Piguet Contemporary at the Swiss watchmaker’s headquarters.

Instead, she flew back to Singapore to reunite with her husband and her two children, who were temporarily enrolled in local schools, and agreed with Audemars Piguet Contemporary that she would create a multimedia installation about the global pandemic, with only her nine-year-old daughter, Qing, as her assistant.

Isle of Instability is a series of home videos, drawings and sculptures that will be unveiled from tomorrow as a special installation at Shanghai’s West Bund Art & Design Fair.

Videos shot mostly with Cao’s iPhone inside the family’s Singapore apartment during the two-month circuit breaker shutdown, when the tiny country saw the highest number of daily infections in the whole of Southeast Asia, will be shown on multiple screens positioned within a space with one section looking like a conventional art fair booth and another one designed to look like a cosy living room.

Cao explained during a Zoom session with the media last month that making the work about her own experience, a departure from her usual role as observer, was more challenging than not having a technical team and hi-tech equipment on hand.

A still from a video that is part of Cao’s Isle of Instability exhibition.

PHOTO: Cao Fei and Audemars Piguet Contemporary

“This project was very hard to develop because every day, every hour, was footage. I was the participant and observer and it was really difficult to separate my roles. Unlike earlier works such as Whose Utopia [2006] and RMB City [2008], where I created a world, this is too close to me. This is memory, it’s my family,” she said.

In fact, she enjoyed making do with the bare minimum for a change.

Drawings, miniature sculptures, actual bottles of disinfectants and other Covid-19-related objects will be on show in the Shanghai space to evoke a human-scale shared memory (and for many, an ongoing experience) that the whole world can relate to.

Drawing a bottle of disinfectant calmed Cao as it was a symbol of protection against Covid-19.

PHOTO: Cao Fei and Audemars Piguet Contemporary

She found that drawing a bottle of Dettol disinfectant was a way to excise her fears as the virus spread. “It was a returning to an internal reflection space, returning to having limited resources, to having nothing except one pen and a pair of hands,” she said. Drawing a bottle of disinfectant calmed her down, she said, because it became a kind of amulet that protects.

She also asked her daughter to goof around on an artificial tropical island that they assembled in the middle of their living room, and managed to film without tripods by propping her phone on a rubbish bin.

The project title came from Singapore’s geography. “Singapore is a very tiny island. It’s kind of a lonely place,” she says. The man-made island inside the apartment was also inspired by the “artificial” environment that Cao associates with Singapore, a city she described as “a highly manufactured tourist state”.

Cao’s daughter Qing sits on the artificial island they made in their living room for the Isle of Instability show. PHOTO: Cao Fei and Audemars Piguet Contemporary

“Everything is artificial. Artificial landscape, artificial gardens. But now, with no tourists, it is like a beautiful, empty garden,” she said. The theatrical nature of the place was what inspired her to ask her daughter to act as if she were the last human being left on the planet, to perform in a way that suggests how human beings will exist eventually.

Singapore also allowed her to make a rare departure from working outside the context of China’s social changes, and she found that she was dealing with content of a broader nature even though social distancing restricted her freedom of movement.

“We went to the very famous Universal Studio in Singapore. A lot of the [rides] were closed. The park was empty. But the symbol at the entrance, which is a globe, was still turning round and round. It was like a question about the world,” she said.

Cao uses her smartphone to shoot her neighbourhood in Singapore on one of the rare occasions when she stepped outside.

PHOTO: Cao Fei and Audemars Piguet Contemporary

As she wrote in the artistic statement: “Being away from home for so long, the foreign culture became familiar, the exotic cuisine became my go-to delicacy, the labyrinth of alleys became my daily routine, the strangers next door became my friendly neighbours, and I, once a guest of this country, became a resident. Lost in transition, certainty has become a luxury.”

The family are now back in Beijing and Cao will attend the opening of Isle of Instability in Shanghai tomorrow. Life, for her, may be gradually returning to normal. But to carry on as before is not the same as forgetting.

“What I have done is to provide a human symbol for this period. It is a personal monument that is anti-forgetfulness. We must not forget history,” she said.

Isle of Instability, Audemars Piguet Contemporary space, Hall A, West Bund Art Centre, 2555 Long Teng Avenue, Xuhui District, Shanghai. VIP opening on Nov 11 and public days from Nov 12 - 15.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.