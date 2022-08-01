How long should I breastfeed? 2 years suggested but it's not for everyone

In late June, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) released recommendations that supported mothers breastfeeding for two years.

Once I would have felt disheartened by this: I gave up feeding my first baby at three months. I couldn’t get to grips with it at all. I was miserable, he was miserable. At 14 weeks, the paediatrician looked at both of us, red-eyed, tearful, thin and said: “I think a bottle might be better.”

We never looked back. I started to sleep. My son started to put weight on.

The AAP issues the recommendation with a caveat, though, which would have helped assuage my anxiety in giving up: “as long as mutually desired by mother and child”.

Lactation counsellor Dr Michelle Ng at The Family Zone in Hong Kong echoes the AAP’s proviso. “The decision to breastfeed is such a personal and emotional choice, and not everyone can breastfeed, nor continue for any duration,” she said, speaking ahead of World Breastfeeding Week 2022 which begins on August 1.

Vicki Marks, a midwife at Mum’s the Word in Hong Kong, says the advice from the World Health Organization, Unicef and many other bodies has long been unequivocal: that breast milk is the best, most natural form of nutrition for newborn babies.

She lists some of its benefits: it helps protect babies from infections as it contains antibodies from the mother; it has been shown to reduce the risk of obesity in infants and of lower respiratory tract infections, severe diarrhoea, asthma, eczema, Crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis, type 1 and type 2 diabetes, even leukaemia. It may even help reduce the risk of sudden infant death syndrome.

“It has lots of health benefits for new mums too,” Marks says. “It helps the uterus to contract after birth, returning it to its pre-pregnancy state quicker. It helps reduce the risk of breast and ovarian cancer , and also osteoporosis .”

This, studies suggest, could be because of a reduced lifetime exposure to hormones such as oestrogen. One study indicated the risk of breast cancer decreased by 4.3 per cent for each year of breastfeeding; another showed a 28 per cent lower risk of ovarian cancer among women who breastfed for at least a year compared to women who never breastfed.

A January 2022 study suggests breastfeeding might help promote maternal heart health later in life, too. Breastfeeding is associated with favourable changes called the “Reset Hypothesis”, which suggests that maternal metabolism ends not with birth but with weaning, and that lactation is associated with positive changes in fat management and controlling blood sugar levels.

Marks, who has 20 years’ experience as a midwife, notes that breastfeeding is “completely free” – an attractive bonus.

As one who can both attest to the easy joy of breastfeeding when it works and the sheer misery that attends breastfeeding when it doesn’t, I want to know what Marks says to mothers who struggle.

“There are many reasons why a new mum may not be able to breastfeed her baby: she may be taking contraindicated medicines that can pass through to the breast milk, such as chemotherapy drugs, seizure medication and antiviral medication. Certain diseases and viruses may also stop the mum breastfeeding, such as HIV/Aids and herpes.”

Some mothers battle with low milk supply. Marks says that can usually be resolved by making small changes, such as trying to make the latch (where baby attaches to the nipple) deeper, changing the position of the baby and supplementing diet to help boost supply.

“Skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding on demand will make a difference to most women when trying to increase milk supply,” she says.

Occasionally, medical conditions, such as polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) , or previous breast surgery, can affect the amount of breast milk a woman produces.

What if a mum wants to do both – breast and bottle, to involve a partner or give herself a break?

“I have many clients who choose to do a mixture of direct breastfeeding, expressed milk in a bottle and formula top-ups. I can’t stress enough that a mum must do what is best for her and her family, never compare yourself to other women,” Marks says.

Every woman is different and every one of them lactates differently. Some produce so much breastmilk, they have enough to feed their baby plus left over to build up a stash of milk to freeze.

Others produce just enough to meet their baby’s demands, while some have no choice but to mix feeds with breast milk and formula because – despite best efforts – their baby is struggling to gain weight on breast.

She warns that in the early days, as you are trying to establish feeding, “it’s advisable to try and avoid bottles and pacifiers”. This is because babies can get confused by the difference in sucking method from breast to bottle teat.

“Drinking from a [bottle] teat is easier, so newborn babies can become fussy at the breast and sometimes refuse to breastfeed if they get too used to the teat of a bottle.”

Breast is best. But it really isn’t always for everybody, and as you grapple to accommodate a new family member and new, very different circumstances, the last thing you want is to have confidence eroded because you worry you aren’t feeding your baby optimally.

Ng, who is still feeding her own just-turned-two toddler, admits “the breastfeeding journey was very tough for me for the first couple of months”. Just because breastfeeding is natural does not mean it comes naturally.

“I think new mums forget about self-care and listening to their body. Breastfeeding is a serious undertaking and, despite best efforts, for some mums it can’t work. And if that means they have to make that difficult decision to not breastfeed, then that is the right choice to make,” Ng says.

“They must understand that this is no failure on their part and they are still being the best mother they can be for their baby. Their baby will still blossom and flourish. This is a decision made out of love: equal parts love for their own body and love for their baby”.

Breastfeeding, Marks agrees, “isn’t for everyone. Whatever the reason, it is ultimately the woman’s decision to decide how she would like to feed her baby.”

“The most important thing is that a happy mum equals a happy baby,” she says.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.