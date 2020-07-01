How to look like an achieving woman if you want to be taken seriously at work

Modern day power dressing can mean a lot of things to different women. To some, it’s wearing something that is authentic to them and is comfortable so they can naturally feel empowered and confident in the workplace.

To others, it’s dressing in sharper clothing that exude strength and authority. Though there isn’t a set formula for today’s definition of power dressing, it can be important in helping you boost your credibility in the workplace.

People form a lot of subconscious impressions about us based on appearances. This includes body language, posture and essentially, the way we dress.

By carefully selecting the right colours and silhouettes to don, you can give others at the workplace a better impression of your competence and trustworthiness.

And that’s important when it comes to being taken seriously at work and advancing your career. From choosing outfits with a stronger, more structured shape to opting for a monochromatic colour scheme that’s cohesive, scroll down below for the tips to note for making a lasting good impression in the workplace.

1. OPT FOR STRUCTURED CLOTHING

Consider the fervance of bold power shoulders in the ‘80s when most women first started out in the corporate world.

Structured tailoring and strong squared-up shoulders gave women an empowered stance, which helped to boost their confidence and gave them a look that commanded more authority in the workplace.

Likewise, add definition to your look by sharpening your look with a well-tailored blazer of good quality. Immaculate tailored trousers that hold their shape, fitted dresses with body contouring seams and sheath dresses will look immaculate and help you accentuate your frame.

2. PAY ATTENTION TO TEXTURES

When it comes to fabric, opt for wovens instead of knits as knits offer a more casual look.

Textures such as tweed, houndstooth, and other wrinkle-resistant fabrics can help you look polished and professional throughout the day – unsightly creases and puckers may cause you to look slightly sloppy and hence lose you some credibility when it comes to setting a good impression in front of your colleagues.

3. CHOOSE A COLOUR SCHEME THAT IS ANALOGOUS

It may be common practice to choose a stark colour contrast when it comes to wearing colours in the workplace. This means pairing a brightly coloured silk shirt with say, a black or white blazer and skirt combination.

Though this tried-and-tested method may work, a cohesive, curated colour palette can exude understated elegance and sophistication.

Stick to a colour scheme, be it blush and neutrals, different shades of greys, or dark blues. This will help your outfit look put together and visually pleasing.