How to lose weight the sure and healthy way

It's the holiday season which means indulging in food and checking how to lose weight. You've been eating extra treats and drinking and sipping while shopping till you drop in malls.

Your pants feel tighter than when you started your holiday shopping, and you're putting unhealthy food on the table for your family and friends without a second thought.

You've tried unsuccessfully to lose weight several times before, but every time you do that, you give up within a week or two because it's too hard to stick with a good diet change.

Have you tried many diets over the past year, attempting to shed those pounds, but all have failed? If you are interested in losing some pounds but want to spend less time figuring out what works, this article is for you.

Below are tips on how to lose weight safely through a weight-loss diet, exercise, and supplements.

How to lose weight through diet

It can be hard to lose weight. Sometimes, the weight doesn't come off even when we try harder.

But there are ways to ensure that we succeed in our fitness goals. It begins with understanding how to lose weight through various means, a healthy diet, and working out.

Let's go over different weight loss diets you can try depending on your needs and how to use them to your advantage.

Keto diet

Keto Diet Meal.

PHOTO: Pexels

Keto is a low-carb, high-fat diet that has recently gained popularity. The goal of keto is to get the body into a state of ketosis, which occurs when your body burns fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. This can help you lose weight and improve your health.

The main benefit of the keto diet is its ability to help people lose weight. This occurs because when you eat foods containing sugar or carbohydrates (like bread and pasta), your body uses these nutrients as fuel before burning fat.

When you're on a low-carb diet like keto, however, your body burns fat for energy more quickly than carbohydrates or sugars-which leads directly to weight loss.

Another benefit of keto is that it helps reduce blood pressure by lowering sodium levels in your bloodstream. This means that if high blood pressure runs in your family, then this diet could help lower your risk for heart disease and stroke later on down the road!

How to lose weight through calorie deficit

With a calorie deficit, your body burns more calories than you consume.

If you're trying to lose weight, you'll want to be sure that you are eating enough calories to maintain your current weight.

This can be tricky because if you don't track the amount of food that goes into your body, it's easy to overeat without realising it. You may also be surprised by how many calories are in some foods (like vegetables).

The best way to ensure that your calorie intake is adequate for maintaining your current weight is by tracking your food intake with an app like MyFitnessPal or Lose It.

These apps make it easy for you to enter what you eat and track the caloric value of each item. They also provide helpful information about how many calories different types of food contain so that you can plan meals accordingly.

Intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is a popular weight loss diet that has been gaining traction for years. It involves alternating periods of eating and fasting over a week. The fast can last anywhere from 16 hours to 48 hours.

The intermittent fast is an effective way to help you lose weight because it forces your body to burn more fat, not muscle. When you eat, your body uses glucose as energy, but when you're fasting, your body turns to fat stores.

This means that while you're fasting, your body will use up more stored energy than usual, resulting in more weight loss.

Intermittent fasting isn't just effective at burning fat; it also helps reduce inflammation in the body and helps prevent disease.

Remember to check in with your physician before starting any weight loss diets.

How to lose weight through exercise

PHOTO: Pexels

Eexercise is a great way to stay fit during the holidays.

Exercise is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle. But keeping up with your routine can be difficult when you're trying to balance the demands of family and friends during the holidays.

When you ask the experts for tips on how to lose weight, one of the things they will say is that you need to get active.

Exercise is one of the most effective ways to burn fat and helps with muscle tone and overall health. Exercise can be as simple as taking a walk or more intense, like running or lifting weights.

You should aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise per day, but if you can do more than that, go for it!

If you're unsure where to start, some exercises will help you burn fat. According to Healthline, there are eight best exercises for weight loss.

Walking

Fortunately, there are some simple ways to add more activity to your life without having to give up time with your loved ones.

Try walking for exercise or take time out of your day for a quick 15-minute workout.

Walking is one of the best ways to lose weight during this time because it doesn't require extra equipment or even much space.

All you need is a pair of comfortable shoes, ready to go!

ALSO READ: Losing 42kg in under 2 years - Singapore woman achieves feat mostly by walking

Jogging

Jogging is a great way to lose weight during the holidays because it is a low-impact exercise that can be done almost anywhere.

You can jog in your neighbourhood, at the gym, or even at the mall to get a little extra shopping in while you work out!

Jogging will burn fat and help increase your metabolism, so you continue to burn calories even after exercising.

Cycling

Cycling is a great way to lose weight during the holidays.

If you're trying to lose weight, cycling can be an excellent choice for getting in shape and burning calories.

Cycling is a low-impact exercise that can help improve your cardiovascular health, burn fat and reduce body fat. If you want to lose weight during the holidays, consider adding cycling to your workout routine.

Cycling is one of the best ways to burn calories because it uses all major muscle groups. It also helps improve overall fitness by building endurance and strength while improving coordination and balance.

How to lose weight through weight training

PHOTO: Pexels

Why not try weight training if you want to shed some pounds before the New Year?

It's safe, easy to do anywhere, and will help you burn calories while building muscle mass. Plus, the right kind of workout can also help with depression and anxiety-two things that tend to go hand-in-hand with the holiday season.

Weight training is an amazing way to get in shape because it helps you build muscle mass, increase your metabolism and help your body burn fat faster throughout the day.

And when you're lifting weights or doing push-ups or squats, you're also working out your core muscles which means better posture-which can make your stomach look flatter!

Interval training

Interval training alternates between periods of intense exercise with low-intensity exercise. You can do this by running laps around a track or field or doing a series of push-ups followed by a series of sit-ups.

The great thing about this kind of exercise is that it burns more calories than regular cardio and gives your body a chance to rest while working hard at the same time!

You'll be able to burn more calories in less time than other kinds of workouts-which means that you'll see results faster, too!

So if you want to lose weight fast during the holidays, try some interval training this year!

Swimming

Swimming is an excellent way to burn calories because it uses all of your body simultaneously (not just one muscle).

You'll feel invigorated after swimming laps in the pool or taking a long jog around the lake!

Yoga

How to lose weight through a seemingly relaxing activity like yoga?

Yoga is an excellent way to help you lose weight during the holidays because it's easy to do at home or in a class. It doesn't require special equipment and can be done anywhere-even if you only have 10 minutes to spare!

Yoga has many benefits beyond helping you lose weight, including improving muscle tone and flexibility, reducing stress levels and anxiety, improving sleep quality and circulation, and relieving chronic pain conditions such as backaches or arthritis flares up.

Pilates

Pilates is one of the best workouts around, and we'll tell you why:

It's low-impact: Pilates is designed to be done slowly. This is so you can get in a good workout without putting too much stress on your joints. That means it doesn't matter if you have bad knees or weak ankles-you can still get an amazing workout without hurting yourself.

It works your core muscles: Pilates focuses on strengthening your abs and back muscles, which will help keep your posture straight and make it easier for you to move around all day long!

Plus, when those muscles are strong enough, they can also help improve other areas of your body (like helping with breathing).

Remember to consult with a specialist on what kind of weight loss exercise is recommended for you.

How to lose weight through weight loss supplements

Weight loss supplements have become a popular way to shed pounds. These supplements can help you lose weight by increasing your metabolism and suppressing your appetite.

But, they can also cause side effects and interact with other medications. When used properly, however, weight loss supplements are safe and effective at helping you achieve your weight loss goals.

There are many different kinds of weight loss supplements available today, including:

Appetite suppressants

Appetite suppressants are designed to reduce hunger pangs and make you feel full longer. It may also help boost metabolism by changing how the body uses energy. These can come in pill or liquid form mixed with water or juice.

Appetite suppressants are considered safe for long-term use if directed by a doctor or pharmacist. However, some people experience side effects such as headaches or nausea when taking these supplements.

Fat burners

Fat burners are a type of supplement designed to help you lose weight. They typically contain herbs and vitamins that increase metabolic rate and stimulate fat-burning processes within the body.

Fat burners come in pill or powder form mixed into water or juice each morning before breakfast.

Don't forget to check with your doctor before taking any weight-loss supplement or medication.

More weight loss tips

If you're looking for more tips on how to lose weight, you might wonder how to do it faster.

Well, there are a few ways to make the process go faster:

Keep a food journal. When you track what you eat, you're more aware of what goes in your mouth. That and how much it affects your weight. Set realistic goals for yourself. You want to avoid setting yourself up for failure by expecting too much from yourself. Instead, set small, achievable goals to help you reach your long-term goals. Make sure to eat all meals! Skipping meals can lead to overeating at the next meal because you're hungry and craving food. This is never good for weight loss efforts! Instead, try eating more often-five or six small meals throughout the day instead of three large ones. This is so that you always feel full and satisfied without ever feeling hungry or deprived of food options!

There are many ways on how to lose weight, but before embarking on a weight loss journey, make sure you have the proper guidance from your doctor, especially if you have just given birth or you have pre-existing medical conditions.

We are rooting for you!

ALSO READ: 5 ways drinking water helps you lose weight

This article was first published in theAsianparent.