How the macro diet helped a couple lose 23kg each

After her second son was born, Kayla Pennington knew she needed a full lifestyle change. She was the heaviest that she had ever been at 92kg, and the weight was not coming off easily.

The 32-year-old from Memphis, in the US state of Tennessee, had tried almost every popular diet, from keto to Atkins and Weight Watchers, but none of them really stuck.

She first heard of macro counting from her Peloton group, an online group cycling class . “I was intimidated at first. Macro counting sounded like it was for body builders and that’s not what I wanted to do. I didn’t want to fully commit my whole life around this.”

In March 2019, she joined a macro counting programme called Stronger U, with “every intention of backing out if it got too much”, she said. But she has stayed with it, and has lost 23kg.

“It’s not a diet any more. I can’t imagine ever not tracking macros in the future,” said Pennington, who works at a travel and hospitality company.

Kayla Pennington and her husband Chris, before (left) and after the macro diet. Both have lost 23kg. PHOTO: Instagram/ohh_happy_kay

With restrictive diets such as the keto diet , which severely limits carbohydrate intake, she craved them more than ever. But on the macro diet, she says: “Nothing is off limits. It’s easy for me to say no to junk food, because I could have it, but I’m able to see that I don’t really want it.”

It took her a year to coax her husband, Chris Pennington, 34, to try the diet. Since she finally convinced him to join her in January this year, he has been dining on her carefully prepared meals for eight months – and has also lost 23kg.

Looking back, Pennington was surprised at how strong-willed she became while counting macros. It has taught her to say no to alcohol, cutting her wine consumption from four or five times a week to having a glass only on special occasions.

“If I had not been counting macros, what I’d have struggled with the most during the pandemic was alcohol, because you’re home and it’s a stressful time. I would’ve turned to wine. But it’s the complete opposite, I have not, and I’ve really excelled, even made body composition changes since April,” she said, adding she feels stronger and shed 5kg after starting a strength training programme .

With extra time on her hands during the coronavirus pandemic , Pennington has turned to her Instagram page @ohh_happy_kay to share tips on macro counting, posting about her own experience and providing motivation, ways to shop, and recipes with a macro breakdown of carbs, fats and protein.

Kayla Pennington often posts on Instagram. PHOTO: Instagram/ohh_happy_kay

“Macros can be complicated at first, so if there’s anything I can do to share and make the journey easier for someone else, I’m up for it,” she said.

There’s a lot of learning at the start, Pennington shares, like the cumbersome process of weighing your food or the nuances of tracking. For instance, even fish oil supplements should be accounted for since they are part of the daily fat intake.

“Once you learn it, it’s like a light bulb going on and it’s addictive,” she said. Meal prep plays a vital role in macro counting, and Pennington does so on Thursdays to set up her weekend for success. That will keep her fridge stocked with healthy food, instead of being tempted when she’s out with friends or at parties on the weekend.

Pennington show her dishes on Instagram. The macro diet doesn’t restrict her from eating various foods like most diets. PHOTO: Instagram/ohh_happy_kay

And it doesn’t take long, either. Pennington can get a week’s worth of food chopped in about an hour, even with her kids at her feet and eating snacks.

“When I started macro counting, I was working in the office 50 hours a week. So anyone that thinks you can’t do meal prep because they work in offices and not from home, you are wrong. You can do it.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.