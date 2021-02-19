How to make Korean oyster, seaweed and rice soup, or gul guk bap

This Korean dish of oyster, seaweed and rice soup is something I make when I’m dining alone, because I’m the only one in my household that likes oysters. It’s delicious, and takes only about 20 minutes to prepare, including thawing the oysters (I use frozen ones).

It’s easy enough to increase the quantities to feed more; the cooking time is the same and you’ll just need a larger pot.

If you have a good source of fresh oysters, preferably small ones such as kumamotos, then by all means use them, but the soup will be expensive. I use frozen oysters, which are far more economical and convenient because you can keep them on hand; Korean ones are the right size at about 3cm.

Look for them in shops that sell frozen seafood, dumplings and fish and seafood balls. Shucked oysters packaged in plastic tubs and stored in the refrigerated sections of supermarkets can also work, although they tend to be quite large so you’ll need fewer of them.

Gul guk bap

For many of the soup ingredients, you’ll need to visit a Korean grocery shop or order online. The only ingredient that might be hard to find, even at a Korean shop, is fulvescens seaweed – a very fine, hair-like variety that is sold frozen or dried (frozen is better).

If you can’t find it, substitute thin shreds of kelp or a handful of shredded, unseasoned nori seaweed (it’s not the same thing, though).

Korean soup stock bags contain ingredients such as dried anchovy and kelp. Unlike Japanese dashi bags, the ingredients in Korean soup bags tend to be whole, rather than powdered, and need to be simmered for longer. If you substitute a dashi bag, add it with the kelp and remove it at the same time.

Korean brined shrimp (saeujeot) are tiny and come in jars. Soup soy sauce is pale in colour and is saltier and has more umami than regular soy sauce. If you can’t find saeujeot or soup soy sauce, substitute Korean anchovy sauce or Thai or Vietnamese fish sauce, adding it to taste.

If you don’t want rice, just leave it out – this version of the soup is called gul guk.

The ingredients for the dish.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

10-12 shucked fresh or frozen oysters, about 3cm long

45 grams frozen fulvescens seaweed

Fine sea salt, as necessary

1 Korean or Japanese leek

1 garlic clove, peeled

100-125 grams white radish, peeled

1 anchovy and kelp soup bag

3 pieces dried kelp (each about 5cm x 3cm)

5 grams saeujeot (brined shrimp)

Soup soy sauce, to taste

20 grams flat chives

1 medium-sized green banana chilli

1 spring onion

150-200 grams cooked Korean or Japanese rice

Kimchi and banchan (side dishes), for serving

1. If using frozen oysters, put them in a bowl, add tepid water and leave for about five minutes, or until the oysters are thawed. Pour off as much water as possible, then sprinkle one teaspoon of salt over the oysters.

Mix gently – the oysters will become slimy. Add some water to the bowl, stir gently, then pour off the water. Repeat the salting and rinsing process once, then drain off as much water as possible.

2. Put the fulvescens seaweed in a bowl, add water to cover and leave until thawed. Pour off the water, sprinkle one teaspoon of salt over the seaweed and mix gently, then rinse with fresh water before draining in a small sieve.

3. Thoroughly rinse the leek and trim off and discard the root end. Trim off the dark green part of the leek and cut it into pieces about 5cm long. Slice the white and pale green part of the leek on the diagonal into pieces about 1cm wide and set aside.

Salt the oysters.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

4. Halve the garlic clove and thinly slice it. Slice the radish into pieces about 5mm thick. Cut the chives into 2.5cm lengths. Thinly slice the chilli on the diagonal and mince the spring onions.

5. Pour 550ml of water into a stove-to-table earthenware pot that holds about 1.2 litres.

6. Put the leek tops, garlic, radish and stock bag into the pot and bring to a boil over a high flame. Lower the heat and cook the ingredients on a low simmer for about five minutes.

7. Add the pieces of dried kelp and simmer for one minute. Use chopsticks to remove the leek pieces, soup bag and kelp.

Simmer the leeks.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

8. Stir the saeujeot and the white and pale green parts of the leek into the simmering liquid and cook for about a minute.

9. Add the oysters, fulvescens seaweed and flat chives and stir well. Taste for seasonings and add some soup soy sauce, if necessary.

10. Simmer the ingredients for about three minutes, then stir in the rice and cook for two more minutes.

11. Scatter the banana chilli and spring onion on top, then serve immediately, with kimchi or banchan.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.