How to make vegan glass noodles with tempeh and bean curd - a delicious plant-based dish

The soybean is a wonderfully versatile legume that, when processed, takes many forms. They include soybean milk, soy sauce, miso, doenjang and fermented black beans, and ingredients that many vegetarians depend on for protein, including bean curd, tempeh and natto.

Vegan glass noodles with tempeh and bean curd

This vegan dish uses four soy products: salted yellow bean sauce (which comes in a bottle or jar); light soy sauce; bean curd; and tempeh. If you like, you can add another one: dried bean curd skin (fu pei).

Soak a sheet of the bean curd skin in warm water until pliable, then drain. Cut the sheet into thin strips and add the pieces to the pot when you add the tempeh and bean curd. You will probably need to add more stock to the ingredients when cooking, so the bean curd skin becomes tender.

Many cooks discard the coriander roots, which come attached to the stems and help keep them fresh a little longer. The roots have a lot of flavour, though, and are used often in Thai dishes and spice pastes. For this recipe, use the root and about 3cm of the lower stems.

The ingredients for the dish.

200 grams fen si (also called glass vermicelli or mung bean vermicelli)

4-5 spring onions

5 fresh coriander roots

2 shallots, peeled

2 garlic cloves, peeled

3-5 red bird's-eye chillies

2 green banana chillies, preferably long slender ones

1 red banana chilli, preferably a long slender one

100-150 grams tempeh

1 block (about 150 grams) medium-firm bean curd

60 grams yellow bean sauce (including some of the solids)

5 grams granulated sugar, or to taste

15ml light soy sauce

15ml rice wine

½ tsp finely ground black pepper

200-250ml unsalted vegetable stock

20ml cooking oil

Fresh coriander sprigs

1 Put the fen si in a wide bowl and add cool water to cover. Set aside while preparing the other ingredients. Just before cooking the dish, drain the fen si in a colander.

2 Mince the spring onions and set aside about one-quarter of them for the garnish. Finely mince the fresh coriander roots.

3 Cut the shallots and garlic cloves in half, then thinly slice them.

4 Cut the bird's-eye chillies into thin rounds, shaking out and discarding the seeds as you go. Thinly slice the green and red banana chillies on the diagonal.

5 Cut the tempeh into small cubes. Cut the bean curd into large, thick matchstick pieces.

The ingredients chopped and ready to cook.

6 Put the yellow bean sauce in a small cup or bowl, add the sugar and stir well. Mix in the soy sauce, rice wine and pepper.

7 Pour the cooking oil into a clay pot (or a steel or enamelled cast-iron pot) that holds about two litres. Place the pot over a medium flame.

8 When the oil is hot, add the shallot and garlic and stir for about 45 seconds, or until the shallot is wilted.

9 Add the bird's-eye and banana chillies, the coriander root and the larger amount of spring onion. Stir constantly for about 30 seconds, or until fragrant. If necessary, stir in a little more oil.

Add the sauce mixture to the fen si.

10 Put the drained fen si into the pot and add the sauce mixture. Pour in 200ml of vegetable stock, then mix the ingredients thoroughly so the tempeh, bean curd and seasoning are distributed evenly in the fen si.

11 Turn the flame to very low, cover the pot with the lid and cook for about three minutes, mixing often. Taste some of the fen si and if necessary, correct the seasonings. If there's no liquid at the bottom of the pot, add more vegetable stock.

12 Cover the pot again and simmer for about two more minutes, or until the fen si is cooked - it should be moist and slightly glossy; if necessary, stir in more vegetable stock.

13 Scatter the reserved spring onion on top and add some fresh coriander sprigs. Serve immediately.

