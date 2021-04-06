How to meditate and relax the subject of Netflix, HBO Max shows amid wave of entertainment targeting the stressed, anxious - and just curious

The pandemic has seen a rise in mental health issues around the world. In Hong Kong, a 2020 study revealed that stress levels in the city rose by 28 per cent and anxiety symptoms by 42 per cent compared to data from 2016 and 2017.

The media has become saturated with advice on how to keep anxiety and depression at bay. A new well-being activity has surfaced as a result: “calmtainment”, the combination of calm and entertainment, where major entertainment platforms launch content to help their audiences achieve mindfulness and self-care.

One of the most prominent examples of calmtainment is Headspace Guide to Meditation, a collaboration between Netflix and meditation specialist company Headspace, known for its app of the same name. It launched on Jan 1 – just in time for the masses to pledge meditation as their New Year’s resolution.

The eight-part series is narrated by Headspace founder Andy Puddicombe and includes the basics of meditation as well as specific guidelines, such as for developing compassion, letting go and achieving “your limitless potential”.

Headspace Guide to Meditation is a new Netflix show that includes the basics of meditation.

PHOTO: Netflix Another platform, HBO Max, has joined forces with the Calm meditation app to create the series A World of Calm , which invites a star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, Nicole Kidman, Keanu Reeves and Lucy Liu, to lull viewers into a state of relaxation.

Calmtainment is not entirely new. In 2010, Jennifer Allen coined the term ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response ) to define a sensation often described as brain-tingling that many experience when listening to a particular sound or watching a soothing video.

The 13 million ASMR videos on YouTube include all sorts: people combing their hair, chewing gum and folding clothes. Studies have found that those who experience ASMR show reductions in heart rate and increased feelings of calm , social connection and even excitement when watching these videos.

Making meditation accessible is a key concept behind the Headspace app. Aside from Netflix, the app has been part of several other powerful collaborations, including those with Google and Spotify.

Gianni Melwani, a co-founder of Ikigai wellness studio in Hong Kong, agrees that on-screen meditation guides can be a fantastic way to introduce people to the practice.

“It makes concepts that are difficult to grasp much more accessible and easier to understand because of the use of audio and visual explanations.”

Martha Collard, founder of Red Doors Studio, a wellness studio in Hong Kong, adds that “meditation needs to be demystified”.

Martha Collard is the founder of Red Doors Studio in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Michaela Giles Meditation can seem out of the realms of the “little people” when advocated by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and LeBron James . The quest to be “Zen” can seem an overwhelming and intimidating task.

Melwani says that a person’s meditation must go beyond calmtainment to experience the true benefits of mindfulness. “Unless one practices consistently, to the point where eventually you do not use any external stimuli or guidance, then it will always be a temporary quick-fix solution.”

Melwani suggests that finding a good teacher is a more beneficial way to learn meditation than watching a show or following an app, as they can explain subtle concepts and answer questions.

Gianni Melwani is a co-founder of Ikigai wellness studio in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Given that meditation is a very personal activity, having a teacher and being able to ask questions could be key in helping individuals tailor their practice.

There is also a side of practising meditation that makes having a teacher all the more important. Research and case studies have shown that meditation can have adverse results, such as depression, panic attacks and dissociation.

A 2019 study found that 25 per cent of regular meditators experienced such unpleasant effects. Under its terms and conditions, Headspace even advises that those with existing mental health issues speak to their doctor before undertaking meditation.

Such experiences prompted the launch of non-profit organisation Cheetah House, which works with individuals to help them overcome negative meditation difficulties, and provides training for safe practice.

The 2019 study suggests that meditation must be grounded in scientific research and taken beyond being just a health-promoting and self-regulatory practice. Collard agrees that face-to-face meditation teaching is more beneficial.

However, she also believes that the positives of calmtainment outweigh the negatives. She states that the most important part of meditation is doing a bit every day. She illustrates kundalini yoga as an example, which involves mantra, mudra (hand position), dristhi (eye focus) and breath.

Students can see relaxation results quickly – in as little as three minutes – but if one day of practice is missed, they have to start over again. Collard stresses that “the incentive is to keep it up”.

Collard seems to have a simple attitude to meditation. Stressing its uncomplicated nature, she outlines the many ways through which individuals can achieve a state of relaxation, such as by knitting , gazing at your fish tank, watching the sunset and even – gasp – washing the dishes.

“I believe many people do already incorporate practices into their daily lives which could be considered as meditations without realising it. The goal is to recognise them and to start to do these consciously.”

All things considered, the benefits of calmtainment seem obvious. In an increasingly anxious and busy world, if we can achieve just a little bit of calm while sitting on our sofa – well, why not?

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.