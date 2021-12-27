How Mirror rose to be Canto-pop stars and fashion icons in 2021

Canto-pop boy band Mirror can reflect on 2021 as a year of success.

The group rose to fame in 2018 after its 12 members competed in ViuTV’s reality talent show Good Night Show — King Maker. Despite starting off just before a period of social unrest in Hong Kong that was followed by a global pandemic, the band has achieved meteoric success in the city, especially in the past 12 months.

Their influence has grown to such an extent that they’ve touched just about every aspect of popular culture in Hong Kong. Billboards of them endorsing numerous brands dot the city, while members of the group have also tried their hand at acting in movies and television shows.

As we close out the year, let’s take a look at some of the big events in 2021 that got them here.

Mirror kicked 2021 off strong by debuting their first studio album, One and All, in January. The album features six tracks from the band and 15 songs produced individually by members of the group. Fans jumped at the collection, which sold out quickly in the first few days after release.

Wasting no time, Mirror came out with another single, Warrior, a couple of months after One and All was released. In Warrior, Mirror sing about resilience and new beginnings, a common theme for their music.

The lyrics resonated with the some Hong Kong people, such as Gwyneth Ho, an activist charged under national security legislation, who cried upon hearing the song after her arrest.

Mirror’s new album release set them up for a huge showcase in Kowloon that was scheduled for 2020 before being pushed back because of Covid-19. Originally planned to be a three-day affair, the One for All Live 2021 concert series sold out so quickly that the band added three more shows to accommodate enthusiastic fans.

The concert also doubled as a fashion show, with members donning an array of brands. For one song, Keung To belted out lyrics in a black and white printed jacket from Alexander McQueen. In another, Anson Lo sported a black Dolce and Gabbana suit, complete with red lining and a sash belt.

In June, fans waited for hours at the Landmark Central mall to catch a glimpse of three of Mirror’s biggest stars at the opening for The World of Olympia, a pop-up store featuring handbags from Burberry.

Keung To, Anson Lo and Anson Kong all showed off their respective Burberry coats and bags in various shades at the pop-up, and Keung’s army green Olympia bag sold out immediately.

The summer also saw the launch of the highly popular Ossan’s Love, in which Mirror members Edan Lui, Anson Lo and Stanley Yau had leading roles. The romcom, which features Lui and Lo as two of the three characters navigating a complicated love triangle, premiered to tremendous fanfare on ViuTV.

The show catapulted Lui and Lo to new heights of fame, while also prompting conversations in Hong Kong about how those in the city view same-sex relationships.

Still in the midst of their new Ossan’s Love hype, Anson Lo and Edan Lui created quite a scene in Harbour City when they showed up to an event hosted by Gucci in July. Despite pandemic restrictions, hundreds of screaming fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the two stars, each wearing sporty Gucci shirts on their way to the store.

Also in July, Keung To graced the cover of The Post’s Post Magazine to talk to us about his rise to fame and the Hong Kong Canto-pop music scene.

A photo shoot of Keung in Deep Water Bay accompanied the interview, with the young singer displaying chic jewellery from Cartier.

Anson Lo expressed surprise when he won an award for the Best New Asian Artist — Mandarin at the MNet Asian Music Awards (MAMAs) in December.

While he wasn’t there to accept the award in person, Lo thanked his supporters on Instagram, saying that he never expected to see his name at the MAMAs and expressed hope that the world would meet more talented singers from Hong Kong.

Mirror will finish off the year in Hong Kong by headlining the city’s first New Year’s celebration since 2018. The Hong Kong Tourism Board raffled 3,000 tickets for Hong Kong residents to attend the HK$17 million (S$3 million) event, which will be held at the West Kowloon arts hub on Dec 31.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.