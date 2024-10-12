How an old Singaporean shophouse was transformed into a beautiful creative home

In this week's episode, Jewel shares her journey of moving into a shophouse in Singapore, a dream she's held since first encountering these vibrant, historic buildings seven years ago.

The moment she discovered her current unfurnished unit, she was captivated by its distinct turquoise windows, tall ceilings, and the view from her kitchen window.

Jewel expresses her joy in creating a dynamic entryway wall filled with artworks collected over the years, highlighting pieces from various artists around the world. She values the wall as a source of joy and inspiration, appreciating its evolving nature as she changes and rearranges the artworks.

In the main living area, Jewel's Togo couch becomes a focal point, selected for its colour and comfort, which encourages intimacy during gatherings. She opts for a low coffee table that allows for easy movement and display of her cherished objects.

Jewel emphasises her belief in owning functional yet beautiful items that bring delight, making her living space both practical and visually engaging.

She also discusses her love for hosting, explaining her choice of a smaller, circular dining table that fosters connection among guests. Jewel often works from her kitchen table, where she enjoys the view and the company of her cat.

Her adjustable kitchen shelf, adorned with special items like a cherished Hario pot from her father, showcases her love for both design and meaningful objects.

Jewel's home is a reflection of her personality, combining functionality, beauty, and a deep appreciation for art and memories, making it a vibrant space filled with warmth and creativity.

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.