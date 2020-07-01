How to plan the perfect multigenerational family holiday

The only other time Connie Tiong and her extended family members see each other, apart from Chinese New Year, is during their year-end vacation.

"It is difficult for us to see each other throughout the year because we are all so busy, " the Sarawakian offers.

In fact, the family would plan and finalise their year-end holiday during the festive period itself - when all 14 relatives are present.

"Planning a trip for such a big group may not be easy, as we all have different schedules. But I believe the more the merrier, especially if it is with my family, " Tiong says.

Tiong (bottom right) enjoys the quality time she spends with her relatives during their extended family travels. PHOTO: Connie Tiong

Like the Tiongs, Nur Fatihah Noor Azhar Shah also goes on holidays with her extended family members.

"Our family, some 20 of us, travels on a yearly basis, sometimes to local places or overseas. My mum and aunties are usually in charge of planning the trip. We would gather at my grandmother's house in Penang, a month before a trip, to review our travel itinerary, " she explains.

Many of Nur Fatihah's relatives live in different states throughout the country, but a vacation brings everyone together in one place.

Both families are part of the increasingly popular multigenerational travel trend. It's when parents, siblings, children, grandchildren and other assorted family members take a trip together.

Multigenerational family travel has topped the list of travel trends in recent years and according to the latest Virtuoso Luxe Report, it is set to maintain its stronghold in 2020.

THE ASIAN FAMILY FACTOR

The demand for multigenerational travel is highest in Asia, according to global online travel agency Agoda. The company's Family Travel Trends 2018 survey found that Asian travellers engage in more extended family trips.

In Malaysia in particular, 37 per cent have travelled with grandparents, compared to travellers from Britain and Australia where only 13 per cent and 20 per cent respectively claim to do so. Within South-East Asia, Malaysia ranks fourth after Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines for travel with grandparents.

The popularity of this trend in the region can be attributed to the Asian culture which prioritises filial piety.

A successful multigenerational holiday has to consider the needs and mobility of the more senior family members. PHOTO: Genting Cruise Lines

"There is a heavy importance placed on the duty for taking care of one's parents and elderly family members; we (prioritise) respecting and caring for ageing parents.