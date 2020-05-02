How to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus

Coronavirus are common viruses that infect humans and animals.
A novel coronavirus is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans. Six coronaviruses infect humans. The 2019-nCoV is the seventh.
There are four common human coronaviruses that usually cause upper respiratory tract illnesses, like the common cold which almost everyone gets at some time in their lives. These illnesses are usually of short duration.
Sometimes, the human coronaviruses may cause lower respiratory tract illnesses like bronchitis and/or pneumonia. This is more likely in those with heart/lung disease, poor immunity, infants and older adults.
Two other human coronaviruses, Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) often cause severe illness. The former virus was transmitted to humans through the civet cat, and the latter, through camels.
The 2019-nCoV virus is structurally closely related to SARS-CoV.
There is no vaccination or specific treatment for human coronaviruses infections. Most of those infected usually recover on their own. Symptoms can be relieved with pain and fever medicines. Resting at home and drinking of plenty of fluids are helpful.
2019-nCoV INFECTION
Although much is known about the 2019-nCoV infection, there is plenty more that is unknown.
The features of the initial 41 cases of 2019-nCoV were reported in The Lancet on Jan 24, 2020 - 73 per cent (30 of 41) were men; 32 per cent (13) had underlying diseases including 20 per cent (8) with diabetes, 15 per cent (6) high blood pressure and 15 per cent (6) cardiovascular disease. The median age was 49 years; 66 per cent (27) were exposed to the Huanan seafood market, which also sold wild animals. There were five patients in one family cluster. The common symptoms at the onset of illness were fever (98 per cent), cough (76 per cent) and muscle aches or fatigue (44 per cent). Less common symptoms were sputum production (28 per cent), headache (8 per cent), coughing out blood (5 per cent) and diarrhoea (3 per cent). All 41 patients had pneumonia with abnormal findings on chest CT. The complications included acute respiratory distress syndrome (29 per cent), anaemia (15 per cent), acute cardiac injury (12 per cent) and secondary infection (10 per cent); 32 per cent were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) and six (15 per cent) died. The infection was initially thought to have been from animal to human. However, human-to-human transmission has been confirmed. The transmissibility of 2019-nCoV ranges from WHO's estimate of 1.4-2.5 to the 3.6-4.0 calculation from Jonathan Read et al of Lancaster University, Britain, who reported their preliminary results on Jan 24, 2020. This means that every infected person can infect 1.4-2.5 persons or 3.6-4.0 persons respectively. In contrast, the transmissibility of MERS is <1 and that of SARS was 2.0-3.5. Read et al also estimated that only about 5.1 per cent of cases in Wuhan have been identified. This is probably not because of cover-up but because those who have mild or no symptoms probably would not have consulted a doctor, much less get tested for the virus. Chinese officials reported that the 2019-n-CoV is infectious during the incubation period i.e. before there are symptoms, similar to measles, chicken pox and even influenza. This calls into question the effectiveness of temperature screening at entry points and would make containment of the virus harder and challenging. The fundamental questions about 2019-nCoV that will inform its surveillance are: What is the disease pyramid? What proportion of those infected develop the disease? And what proportion of those seek healthcare? There are currently no answers to these questions. ADVICE FOR THE PUBLIC There is no cure or vaccine for 2019-nCoV. As such, general measures that reduce the risk of transmission of acute respiratory infections are recommended. They include: WEBSITES The situation is constantly evolving. Updated information and guidance can be found at the following dedicated websites, among others: For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.
