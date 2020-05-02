How to protect yourself from the novel coronavirus

Read also

The features of the initial 41 cases of 2019-nCoV were reported in The Lancet on Jan 24, 2020 - 73 per cent (30 of 41) were men; 32 per cent (13) had underlying diseases including 20 per cent (8) with diabetes, 15 per cent (6) high blood pressure and 15 per cent (6) cardiovascular disease.

The median age was 49 years; 66 per cent (27) were exposed to the Huanan seafood market, which also sold wild animals. There were five patients in one family cluster.

The common symptoms at the onset of illness were fever (98 per cent), cough (76 per cent) and muscle aches or fatigue (44 per cent). Less common symptoms were sputum production (28 per cent), headache (8 per cent), coughing out blood (5 per cent) and diarrhoea (3 per cent).

All 41 patients had pneumonia with abnormal findings on chest CT.

The complications included acute respiratory distress syndrome (29 per cent), anaemia (15 per cent), acute cardiac injury (12 per cent) and secondary infection (10 per cent); 32 per cent were admitted to an intensive care unit (ICU) and six (15 per cent) died.

The infection was initially thought to have been from animal to human.

However, human-to-human transmission has been confirmed.

The transmissibility of 2019-nCoV ranges from WHO's estimate of 1.4-2.5 to the 3.6-4.0 calculation from Jonathan Read et al of Lancaster University, Britain, who reported their preliminary results on Jan 24, 2020. This means that every infected person can infect 1.4-2.5 persons or 3.6-4.0 persons respectively.