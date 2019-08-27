How regular exercise helps in the fight against cancer

In September 2017, Fiona Tang Yuk-kwan was diagnosed with Stage 2 breast cancer aged just 41. In October that year she began chemotherapy, later undergoing radiation therapy and Herceptin therapy, a medicine used to treat breast cancer.

In January 2018, she had surgery to remove a lump in her left breast and 25 lymph nodes in her armpit. Not surprisingly, both the chemotherapy and radiation therapy took a big toll.

"The first stage of chemotherapy left me feeling terrible," says the fine arts teacher, who lives in Kowloon.

"I vomited continuously and experienced numbness in my limbs. During the second stage I was lethargic, felt feverish all the time and seemed more prone to allergies. The radiation therapy was just as bad - it made me feel like I was burning on the inside."

However, Tang believes she would have felt a lot worse were it not for her daily qigong practice. She says that it is thanks to qigong, specifically, bai yin qigong, that she was able to recover quickly from the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

"I had been practising qigong regularly since 2015," she says, adding it is an ancient Chinese practice that aligns the breath with physical activity to help manage the body and mind.