How rich Chinese students are reshaping the West's retail scenes

"We've calculated that the annual disposable income of Chinese students in the UK is £28,236," Yeh adds.

"We're not talking about accommodation or fees or bills here, just personal spending on goods. On top of this, each student will have about three people annually come and visit them from China, and no doubt go shopping with them. So yes, brands want to catch their attention."

These students are taking over campuses in the West. Young Chinese citizens accounted for more than 40 per cent of all international students in the UK last year and about 33 per cent in the US and Canada.

Having their children study abroad has become one of the main aims of both China's ultra-high-net-worth individuals and the country's affluent, upwardly mobile middle class.

A recent survey by Kai Tak Education found that 83 per cent of Chinese millionaires want their children to study overseas - mostly in the West.

Considering an estimate by Swiss bank Credit Suisse that there are more than 100 million Chinese in the top 10 per cent of world's richest people, there are a lot of well-off Chinese students out there.

The influx of Chinese students into European and American cities has created an industry aimed at marketing goods and services to them.

Websites including Red Scarf are produced entirely in Mandarin and advise Chinese students abroad where to shop.

Tao Liang launched Mr Bags in 2012 when he was a student in New York and has since seen phenomenal growth, with over 3.5 million followers on Weibo and more than 850,000 on WeChat.