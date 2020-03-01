How to save money (it's not about how much you make, but how much you keep)

Some of us have been there. At the end of the month, our bank account is empty and we wonder where our money had gone.

We know we need to keep a nest egg, but not everyone saves for a rainy day because most say, "it's impossible to put aside money each month!"

True, everyone has financial commitments. We can't not spend on the necessities. But can we effectively cut back on our spending and meet our commitments with just a few minor changes, and still save?

Financial advisor Yap Ming Hui thinks so. He says it's really all about having the right mindset. According to him, getting into the habit of saving is very important - especially from a young age.

"People often fall into two groups. Either you're a saver or a spender. Savers accumulate capital and start businesses or become investors. Spenders will end up as debtors," he points out.

Yap explains that spenders in this context are people who don't even save a little bit of what they earn each month. As such, they will always not have enough, no matter what the circumstances are.

"If you never get into the habit saving, you will get used to spending. You can start small. Force yourself to save even a little. When your income increases, because you've got a habit of saving, you'll save more," he says.

"Even saving RM50 (S$16) a month will put you in the 'savers' category. I've met people earning RM10,000 or RM50,000 a month who are not used to putting aside some money, and they tell me they don't have enough to save."

In 2015, Bank Negara Malaysia said about 32 per cent of Malaysians can only cover a week's worth of expenses, at most, should they lose their source of income.

More than 75 per cent of them find it a challenge to even raise RM1,000 of immediate cash for emergencies.

This has not changed much over the years.

A 2019 report by the Financial Education Network, an inter-agency grouping co-chaired by Bank Negara Malaysia and Securities Commission Malaysia, said 52 per cent of Malaysians have difficulty to raise RM1,000 as emergency funds.

It added that only 24 per cent of Malaysians are able to sustain living expenses for at least three months or more if they lose their main source of income.