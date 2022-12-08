How seeing Marcel Duchamp's urinal changed auctioneer Danielle So's life

An upturned urinal with the words "R. Mutt 1917" written on it, Fountain (1917) marked a seminal moment in the history of Western art, with the act of declaring a found object to be an artwork transforming it into one.

Danielle So, head of day sale, specialist and auctioneer, 20th century and contemporary art at auction house Phillips, tells Richard Lord how the work by French conceptual artist Marcel Duchamp changed her life.

This was the artwork that kicked off my interest in art during my school years.

I say this because it first came up in an (admissions) interview with a professor at University College London, who showed me Fountain and asked if I had anything to say. Up until that stage I'd never seen it. I was clueless – I'd never considered this question.

I was confronted with this standard urinal, and I didn't know what to say. It opened up a lot of questions for me: What constitutes a work of art? Who gets to decide? Can it derive from an idea alone or does the hand of an artist have to be involved?

It was a representation of challenging norms, and it turned my idea of art on its head: Taking an ordinary object and coining it a work of art.

Going away from that interview, I thought I really need to look into what that work is about. I went to see it at Tate Modern (in London). Seeing it "in person", all of those ideas came back into my mind.

It really stuck with me. Whenever I view an object, there's always this question at the back of my mind: Can this be considered art? Do we have to stick by the rules? It comes into my work nowadays, of course.

Working in an auction house, there are certain rules when preparing for a sale, and part of me wants to push those rules. Sometimes that's about the curation of a sale, opening up the entries to include young and emerging artists.

Detail from Marcel Duchamp's Fountain, an upside-down urinal with "R. Mutt 1917" written on it. When Danielle So was asked about it in an interview, it changed the way she looked at ordinary objects and artworks.

PHOTO: Succession Marcel Duchamp/ADAGP, Paris and DACS

Fountain is super relevant today, with the rise of NFTs, a medium that has also shaken up the art world. Duchamp's work reminds me to just have an open mind when facing new things in the art world.

With NFTs, it's not just about the commercial value; it's also opened up new possibilities for artists. What makes an artist and who decides? It all relates back to Duchamp, whether it's an ordinary object in his case, or something digital that also doesn't involve traditional skills.

I viewed Fountain initially with a fresh pair of eyes, without knowing much about the history behind it. Now, working in the business, my takeaway from it is that you can still break away from all the rules and regulations we have to abide by.

In an era when you're constantly bombarded by crowd opinion, the ability to stay authentic and true to self has become most pertinent to me.

PHOTO: 'I'm still learning': Self-taught artist Yip Yew Chong acknowledges those who scoff at his techniques and accuracy

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.