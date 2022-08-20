How Singaporean exec shed 30kg in a year: Her 3 simple steps involving exercise, abstinence and recovery and why 'there's no going back'

The increase of obesity worldwide has led to an explosion in the fitness and weight-loss industry and a confusing plethora of diets, exercise plans, specialised weight loss clinics, gyms and health apps, all offering a "quick fix" plan for weight loss.

Anyone who has tried to lose weight knows that it is no easy task, but does it have to be so complicated?

"Absolutely not," says Sudipa Sen, who lost 30kg in 12 months.

"All you need to lose weight is a strong 'why' coupled with the determination to succeed. The 'how' isn't really that complicated."

The digital advertising consultant, who is 1.65 metres tall, weighed 92kg at her heaviest in Jan 2021.

How did she drop the excess weight? Sen followed a simple, three-pronged strategy: incorporating a daily walk into her schedule, and switching up her diet and sleeping habits.

Sen in 2016, before her weight loss.

PHOTO: Sudipa Sen

She has more energy now and feels stronger – physically and mentally. What's more, her self-esteem has skyrocketed.

"There is no going back to the old me," she says with a determined smile.

"I was quite fit while growing up. Over the years, work and family commitments took over. I neglected my health and developed a few poor habits," says 47-year-old Sen, from India, who has called Singapore home for the past 20 years.

Sen's fitness quest began after her mother's death in early 2021.

Sen in 2018. Over the years, work and family commitments meant she neglected her health and developed a few poor habits.

PHOTO: Sudipa Sen

"My mother had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis a few years earlier. Her condition deteriorated towards the second half of 2020. I was devastated. It was hard to see my mother suffer and then to lose her," she says.

Around the same time, she was prescribed medications for pre-diabetes and high blood pressure, a wake-up call.

"It made me realise the importance of my health," says Sen, who had been overweight for 15 years and obese for seven.

Sen did her own research on weight loss and devised her approach comprising exercise, diet change and recovery.

"The gyms in the city were closed because of the Covid-19 lockdowns , so walking seemed like a good exercise to start with. At first, even a 30-minute easy walk would leave me exhausted and my knees would hurt," says Sen.

At first, even a 30-minute easy walk would leave Sen exhausted. She now walks for 90 minutes a day.

PHOTO: Sudipa Sen

"Gradually, I was able to increase the duration of my walks. I was amazed at how quickly my body adapted.

"Other than the physical benefits, walking calmed me down. Being in nature is meditative. It allows me to be with myself, gather my thoughts and process the challenges I am facing."

She now walks for 90 minutes a day in Singapore's Green Corridor – a 24km walking trail that links Clementi Forest, Truss Bridge and Old Bukit Timah Railway Station.

Next came the diet. "I cut out sugar, fried and processed food, and my meals consisted of lean meat such as chicken or fish with a healthy serving of greens," says Sen.

By having nutritious wholesome foods, she was able to stop taking her prescribed medication within six months.

Her relationship with food has changed.

"Food had become such an important and all-encompassing part of my life. I would spend a lot of time thinking about my next meal; now I look at food as a source of nutrition instead of something to gorge on," she says.

Tracking her daily calorie intake helped, using the Healthify Me app. "Keeping track of my calorie count and of the nutrients I consume (protein, fat, carbs and fibre) helps me with my dietary choices," explains Sen.

Sen lost 30kg in 12 months.

PHOTO: Sudipa Sen

She also adjusted her sleep schedule, making going to bed and waking up at the same time every day a priority.

"Before, I would work long hours, eat late and sleep even later, barely getting five hours of sleep at night. I would wake up feeling tired, groggy and irritable.

"I decided to be more disciplined with my time at work, made sure that I was in bed by 11pm, and got eight hours of sleep every night.

"This has made a huge difference as I now start my day feeling refreshed and energised. Along with the extra energy, going to bed early has helped with my diet. There is no danger of late-night snacking while watching Netflix any more."

In Nov 2021, Sen started working out with a trainer twice a week.

PHOTO: Sudipa Sen

Sen also decided to stop drinking alcohol.

"I was never a big drinker; however, I found myself drinking a few glasses of wine every week. Besides the added calories, I realised that while drinking, I would binge on unhealthy snacks.

"I feel quitting alcohol or at least reducing it is important, not just for weight loss, but also to prevent health issues like diabetes and heart problems - especially as one gets older."

Now at a healthy weight and in control of her eating, she recently began allowing herself an indulgence of one glass of wine per week.

Her new-found energy levels motivate Sen to stay on track.

PHOTO: Sudipa Sen

Over the years, Sen has seen family and friends successfully lose weight, only to pack it back on again.

To help herself stay accountable and keep the weight she had lost off, in Nov 2021 Sen started working out with a trainer twice a week.

Gary Teo, Sen's trainer at Energia Fitness Club, says his focus with Sen has been on increasing strength and muscle mass.

"We do circuit training, train with weights and incorporate exercises using body weight as well. Sudipa embodies the fact that it is never too late to take charge of one's life."

Her new-found energy levels motivate Sen to stay on track.

"It has taken a lot of sweat to lose weight at this stage of my life and I am basking in the appreciation of my friends and family, many of whom can't recognise me now.

"Witnessing my mother's prolonged illness and suffering has made me determined to remain healthy, particularly as I get older."

Sen with her husband in Singapore. She credits her husband’s support for helping her lose weight.

PHOTO: Sudipa Sen

She is grateful for her loved ones' support.

"My husband encouraged me all through. He would gently nudge me to step out to exercise, particularly on the days when I would feel lethargic. That made a big difference in keeping me motivated.

"We went for walks together when I started, and I could barely keep pace with him. Now, he can't keep pace with me!" says Sen with a mischievous smile.

Her best advice to people who want to shed excess weight? Find a strong motivation to start the process. If the "why" is strong enough, Sen believes the "how" will follow.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.