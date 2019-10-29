How Singapore's go-to events organiser went from refugee to society darling

An "Olga" event, as those who have had the good fortune to attend one - or a dozen - will know, is always a cut above the rest.
The go-to event planner for luxury brands and top organisations, Singapore-based Olga Iserlis is the woman behind many of the city state's most meticulously planned and extravagant events.
They range from the annual Singapore Repertory Theatre balls, which are known for their creative themes such as this year's Game of Thrones gala, to splashy store openings and private events for VIP guests with fashion designers including Christian Louboutin, Diane Von Furstenberg and Tory Burch.
The secret, says the glamorous Iserlis, who is never seen in public with a hair out of place and is always impeccably accessorised with subtle jewellery, is her meticulous approach to conceptualising an event.
"I always try to do something additional so that it is not just a mundane event," she says.
"For example, I look at keywords in a fashion brand's press release and reflect the inspirations in my interpretation of the event through the use of lights, food, sound or music. I would like to challenge the guests, for them to at least remember an element of it."
At a recent launch party for exotic handbag designer Ethan Koh's latest collection at the ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands, guests were intrigued by the quirky fruit sculptures that were a part of the table settings.
The vibrant arrangements were a perfect complement to the designer's whimsical, multi-hued handbags.
But what many did not realise was that they were there because the museum does not allow floral decorations within its premises - so Iserlis got around this with a fruit display instead.
"It didn't scream, 'Sorry, we couldn't have flowers.' Instead, they were a subject of conversation, because the decorations tied in with the collection," she says.
While Iserlis says she relies on some fairly typical modes of inspiration to get her creative juices flowing, such as music, books and travel, the true source of her special touch comes from something far deeper - her beginnings.
She was born an only child in Soviet Russia into a Jewish intelligentsia family - her father was an engineer and violinist and her mother a doctor. At the age of 15, she and her widowed mother fled to the United States as refugees with just US$300 (S$408) to escape persecution by the anti-Semitic government.
"I came from an upper-middle-class family and was very privileged in terms of my cultural education. It was extremely difficult to leave everything. My father had a big collection of literature in Russia, which we had to leave behind and even the violin I inherited from my family was broken as we were crossing the border," Iserlis recalls.
In New York, hardships abounded for the teenager. As they had no money to take the subway, they had to walk to get around.
To help out, the young Iserlis took up part-time jobs and was at one point working 12 to 14 hours a day to make ends meet.
Eventually, her mother, who had patents and academic journals to her name but spoke "broken English", was rehired at a medical centre.
That job gave the mother and daughter a new lease of life and Iserlis could reclaim a semblance of her old life by going back to school, where she studied music, literature and the history of art. Eventually, she got a masters in health care finance and management from New York University, partly to pay homage to her "medical family", she says. In 1990, Iserlis moved to Singapore, where one of her first jobs was in the marketing department of a hospital. However, she soon realised the work was not a good fit for her and her entrepreneurial instincts kicked in. Realising that her family, including her young son and daughter, dearly missed the bagels they would eat in New York, she launched Brooklyn Bagel in Singapore. Through the bagel business, she began to grow her little black book of F&B industry connections and was invited to join a committee for a fundraising event. "I challenged a lot of things, especially at that time when events were a little bit uneventful," says Iserlis. For instance, she worked to build anticipation for the fundraiser by sending out save the date invitations. Word spread about her approach and her event planning career began. Two decades on, Iserlis has multiple career milestones under her belt. They include bringing the Valentino Retrospective: Past/Present/Future exhibition developed by Les Arts Decoratifs of Paris to Singapore, and staging Tiffany's Vivid Dreams event, where she lit the entire Marina Bay area in Tiffany blue. Her work, she says, is a constant tribute to the values her family instilled in her. "My family valued leading a full life. By doing what I am doing, by creating events that are a celebration of life, this is where I can express my creativity." Today, the Singapore permanent resident considers the city home. Even her two adult children, who live abroad, maintain close ties with Singapore. "They speak Singlish, they celebrate by eating Singaporean food and a lot of their friends are local," she says. This article was first published in South China Morning Post.
