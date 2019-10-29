How Singapore's go-to events organiser went from refugee to society darling

An "Olga" event, as those who have had the good fortune to attend one - or a dozen - will know, is always a cut above the rest.

The go-to event planner for luxury brands and top organisations, Singapore-based Olga Iserlis is the woman behind many of the city state's most meticulously planned and extravagant events.

They range from the annual Singapore Repertory Theatre balls, which are known for their creative themes such as this year's Game of Thrones gala, to splashy store openings and private events for VIP guests with fashion designers including Christian Louboutin, Diane Von Furstenberg and Tory Burch.

The secret, says the glamorous Iserlis, who is never seen in public with a hair out of place and is always impeccably accessorised with subtle jewellery, is her meticulous approach to conceptualising an event.

"I always try to do something additional so that it is not just a mundane event," she says.

"For example, I look at keywords in a fashion brand's press release and reflect the inspirations in my interpretation of the event through the use of lights, food, sound or music. I would like to challenge the guests, for them to at least remember an element of it."

At a recent launch party for exotic handbag designer Ethan Koh's latest collection at the ArtScience Museum in Marina Bay Sands, guests were intrigued by the quirky fruit sculptures that were a part of the table settings.

The vibrant arrangements were a perfect complement to the designer's whimsical, multi-hued handbags.

But what many did not realise was that they were there because the museum does not allow floral decorations within its premises - so Iserlis got around this with a fruit display instead.

"It didn't scream, 'Sorry, we couldn't have flowers.' Instead, they were a subject of conversation, because the decorations tied in with the collection," she says.

While Iserlis says she relies on some fairly typical modes of inspiration to get her creative juices flowing, such as music, books and travel, the true source of her special touch comes from something far deeper - her beginnings.

She was born an only child in Soviet Russia into a Jewish intelligentsia family - her father was an engineer and violinist and her mother a doctor. At the age of 15, she and her widowed mother fled to the United States as refugees with just US$300 (S$408) to escape persecution by the anti-Semitic government.

"I came from an upper-middle-class family and was very privileged in terms of my cultural education. It was extremely difficult to leave everything. My father had a big collection of literature in Russia, which we had to leave behind and even the violin I inherited from my family was broken as we were crossing the border," Iserlis recalls.

In New York, hardships abounded for the teenager. As they had no money to take the subway, they had to walk to get around.

To help out, the young Iserlis took up part-time jobs and was at one point working 12 to 14 hours a day to make ends meet.

Eventually, her mother, who had patents and academic journals to her name but spoke "broken English", was rehired at a medical centre.