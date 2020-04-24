How to stay safe when driving during a pandemic

During the Covid-19 pandemic, trips outside the house have significantly decreased as people are urged to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.

However, there are days when you need to go out, whether to buy groceries, go to work if you work in one of the essential industries or reach the hospital in case of an emergency.

Tire manufacturing company Goodyear Indonesia has shared these tips with you to stay protected during your car trips.

1. Be prepared

Make sure you wear a mask and have your hand sanitizer, sanitary wipes and dry tissue on you. Also, prepare disinfectant and clean car wipes.

Prepare your own shopping bags and get your debit card or credit card ready to minimise contact with cashiers.

2. Be cautious

Minimise using your fingers when you have to push buttons, such as at the ATM or elevators. Use your elbow or tools such as a pen to touch the buttons if you can.

You can also wrap your finger in tissue before pushing buttons, then throw the tissue into a trash bin.

3. Limit your time

Do not linger outdoors. Return home immediately and do not touch your face before you get to wash your hands.

4. Limit number of passengers

Limit the number of people in a vehicle and make sure the driver wears a mask. If there are passengers, they are only allowed to sit on the back seat with a safe distance.

5. Disinfect

When you get home, disinfect your car by wiping disinfectant on touch-prone areas such as doors, the steering wheel, gear-shift knob, seatbelt, radio, car seat and dashboard.

Although the current condition does not allow you to go out as much, make sure your car is clean and in its prime condition, so you're ready to go should there be an emergency.

As cars are meant to be driven, experts recommended taking your car out for a brief drive to make sure it stays in good running condition.

Also, do not forget to keep up your maintenance schedule, such as changing oil and checking up on battery and brakes.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.