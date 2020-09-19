How to support your child during Covid-19 - when it feels like their world is ending

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected every one of us. We may have been ill ourselves or know someone who has been, may have lost loved ones to the virus, lost a job, lost an income or been unable to return to university or school.

Parents used to shielding their children from the impact of life’s dramas have been powerless to protect them from the pandemic fallout because the coronavirus came out of the blue and nobody knew how to respond.

We grown-ups were tripped up because – almost overnight – we found ourselves working from home, teaching at home, and hunkering down together 24/7, an entirely alien concept. Normal life went out of the window along with our social life.

Everything changed.

It’s been especially frightening for children, says Minal Mahtani, founder of OCD & Anxiety Support HK.

Not because they grasp the concept of contagion like we do, understand rates of infection or the threat to the global economy, but because, as children, their lives revolve around the small orbit of home and parents, school and friends.

This is their world, that anchors them and makes them feel safe. When this is all scrambled like a snow globe, as it has been by the pandemic, their world is set on its head. Nothing feels the same. Children thrive on routine – understanding what’s coming next. And none of us know that at the moment.

The uncertainty around Covid-19 – “how bad it will get, how long it will last, will my family be safe, will I ever see my friends again and when will I be able to go back to school” – affects children and teenagers, but differently, Mahtani says.

Parental responses need to be tailored according to their needs, age, learning style and development.

Mahtani has been seeing children as young as seven suffering from generalised anxiety disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder [OCD] during the pandemic. “They describe feeling unsafe. Kids with pre-existing anxiety conditions have worsened; those with contamination fears are washing their hands much more as now their perceived threat about getting ill from germs seems real.

“They cannot stop at one hand-wash for 20 seconds to feel safe, their OCD tells them they need to hand-wash more frequently, with more soap, and for longer, leading to scarring of hands. They are afraid of buying or using anything from outside and engage in a lot of cleaning rituals above what is appropriate to keep themselves safe,” she says.

Minal Mahtani is the CEO and founder of OCD & Anxiety Support HK. PHOTO: Xiaomei Chen

Because the grown-ups don’t seem to have the answers (they just watch a lot of news and fret), and especially because they can’t get out – to friends or school or back to the ballast of normal everyday living – a child’s anxiety may intensify.

In young children, this may lead to avoidant or clingy behaviour, tantrums or more aggressive behaviour , Mahtani says.

“When children feel under threat (real or perceived) the body produces adrenaline and cortisol, and these neurochemicals give children physical symptoms – racing heart, sick tummy, clammy skin, vomiting, shaky arms or legs.

“This surge in chemicals gives the child the energy to fight the perceived threat, which can lead to kicking, punching, biting. It’s their way of responding to anxiety as their thinking brain shuts off and their feeling brain tells them they are under threat.”

Some children can appear inattentive, which can be problematic when a frustrated parent is trying to home-school them. Chances are they are just preoccupied with their worries.

Imagine the world through a child’s eyes. Her parents are exhausted and fighting because they have to share an office. She has not seen her grandma for three months. She hasn’t been able to have sleepovers.

There hasn’t been a birthday party for about a hundred years. And she hasn’t been to school for months. That’s a scary, discombobulating place to be.

Young children, says Mahtani, “are like sponges and need to be stimulated to grow and learn”. They need to be exposed to new words, to reading, to art, to a learning environment in a close arrangement of interactivity. They need guidance from their teachers on how to do things which they may not understand, and “this need is not met by Zoom”, she says.

Teachers are doing their best, and parents try to support their children with patience even though online learning is an alien concept to them, too.

But there is little they can do about the fact that online learning, particularly for the very young, often demands more focus than children are capable of – and in the total absence of the usual happy distractions of seeing what their classmates are up to and who is having what for mid-morning break.

“We need to teach them about the different types of emotions, how to identify them (what they look like), and how to cope with them,” Mahtani says. Many young children won’t have the language to articulate their fears, so “the approach we need to take with them has to be creative, fun”.

“Tell stories to explain anxiety or OCD. Get children to rate their anxiety by colouring a fear thermometer to show how high their emotion is. Ask them to draw what makes them anxious. Tell them that they are superheroes and get them to design themselves. Tell them their superpower is beating anxiety,” Mahtani suggests.

The therapist describes a seven-year-old girl’s battle with contamination OCD and perfection OCD which has spiked since Covid-19. “She believes that she will get infected and die from the illness if her parents touch any surface at home and then touch her belongings. She makes them wash their hands after touching anything at home even if it has been there for years.

“If they touch her things without hand-washing, she feels she needs to wash her things over again, change her clothes, shower for long hours or throw them away. When her family does not comply with her OCD requests, she has meltdowns and kicks and punches.”

Mahtani continues: “When she faces her fear in therapy we call it a bravery exercise – we get her to touch something at home which she considered contaminated, such as a kitchen surface, and then touch her stuffed toy without washing her hands in between.” When she succeeds, she gets superhero reward cards.

Covid-19 is invisible – especially to a child. Help them describe how they feel tangibly and then support them with a practical approach.

Anti-anxiety strategies for young children

Know that children are not anxious on purpose; nobody likes feeling this way. To help them manage their anxiety and emotions, try these techniques.

1. Teach them how to breathe – imagine blowing out imaginary candles on their fingertips as they exhale.

2. Give them emotion charts to teach them vocabulary to be able to express how they feel.

3. Ask them to rate the intensity of emotion on a mood thermometer of one to 10: How anxious do you feel? How sad do you feel? How angry do you feel?

4. Give positive reinforcement when they face their fears, and encouragement on how to do this.

1. Structure the day and implement healthy routines

As normal school routines might be disrupted, having a structure to the day will provide children with a sense of control and predictability. Ensure they are eating regularly and getting adequate sleep.

2. Encourage open conversation

PHOTO: Pexels

Children might have worries and concerns about this unsettling situation, so parents should discuss them and can use this as a teaching opportunity. Check in with them regularly and validate their feelings.

Be aware of your discussions about Covid-19, as it can increase or decrease children’s fear depending on the information you’re sharing; keep it age-appropriate while responding with reassurance.

3. Cultivate new hobbies

With the extra time children are spending at home, let them try something they normally might not have time for. Creative pursuits are important for the brain’s development and will often allow them to take a break from school work or other worries they might have.

This can also help enhance their overall mental and cognitive well being.

You are unlikely to ever get this amount of time home alone with your family again. Make it count. Don’t look back and regret wasting an opportunity. Play games, walk, cook, read and connect.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.