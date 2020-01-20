How traditional Chinese acupuncture could help fight cancer

Electrically charged acupuncture needles that can significantly reduce the size of tumours could open the way for a safe, low-cost cancer treatment, according to a new study.

A team of Chinese scientists adapted the traditional technique to create a form of "electro-chemotherapy" to treat laboratory mice with brain tumours, shrinking them to less than 1 per cent of their initial size.

The team, from the State Key Laboratory of Electroanalytical Chemistry, inserted a pair of insulated needles into the heads of the mice and pierced the tumours with the charged tips - one negative and one positive.

When the electric current was turned on it broke water molecules down into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter making the cancer cells "burst and die", according to a paper published this month in National Science Review.

The tumours shrank dramatically after 16 days. PHOTO: Chinese Academy of Sciences

The mice were given a twice-daily, 10-minute dose of the treatment over three consecutive days.

Sixteen days after the treatment started the tumours, which were around the size of a bean, had shrunk to just 0.38 per cent of their original size - scarcely visible to the naked eye.

Lead researcher Jin Yongdong, from the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, then repeated the experiment on mice with breast cancer and the result was almost the same.

Jin wrote that this was the first time that "controllable in-vivo hydrogen generation" had been successfully applied as a tumour therapy.

He said this "electro-chemotherapy" was "simple, highly efficient and minimally invasive, requiring no expensive medical equipment or (nano) materials and medication, and is therefore very promising for potential clinic applications".

The "electro-puncture" technique used in Jin's study was inspired by traditional Chinese acupuncture, but faces the same challenge all oncological treatments face: namely, applying them safely.