How traditional Chinese acupuncture could help fight cancer

The treatment was inspired by the traditional Chinese treatment.
PHOTO: The Straits Times
Stephen Chen
South China Morning Post

Electrically charged acupuncture needles that can significantly reduce the size of tumours could open the way for a safe, low-cost cancer treatment, according to a new study.

A team of Chinese scientists adapted the traditional technique to create a form of "electro-chemotherapy" to treat laboratory mice with brain tumours, shrinking them to less than 1 per cent of their initial size.

The team, from the State Key Laboratory of Electroanalytical Chemistry, inserted a pair of insulated needles into the heads of the mice and pierced the tumours with the charged tips - one negative and one positive.

When the electric current was turned on it broke water molecules down into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter making the cancer cells "burst and die", according to a paper published this month in National Science Review.

The tumours shrank dramatically after 16 days. PHOTO: Chinese Academy of Sciences

The mice were given a twice-daily, 10-minute dose of the treatment over three consecutive days.

Sixteen days after the treatment started the tumours, which were around the size of a bean, had shrunk to just 0.38 per cent of their original size - scarcely visible to the naked eye.

Lead researcher Jin Yongdong, from the Changchun Institute of Applied Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences, then repeated the experiment on mice with breast cancer and the result was almost the same.

Jin wrote that this was the first time that "controllable in-vivo hydrogen generation" had been successfully applied as a tumour therapy.

He said this "electro-chemotherapy" was "simple, highly efficient and minimally invasive, requiring no expensive medical equipment or (nano) materials and medication, and is therefore very promising for potential clinic applications".

The "electro-puncture" technique used in Jin's study was inspired by traditional Chinese acupuncture, but faces the same challenge all oncological treatments face: namely, applying them safely.

For example, chemotherapy, which uses poisonous chemicals to kill tumours, also damages healthy organs in the process and, according to some estimates, only 0.01 per cent of chemotherapy drugs actually reach the tumour and its diseased cells.

When Jin's team looked for side effects in the cells and the tissues of the mice treated with the charged needles they found no statistically significant changes had occurred.

But the voltage has to be carefully controlled and after many experiments the team concluded that 3 volts was the optimal level - high enough to be effective but low enough to cut the risk of causing discomfort, injury or death.

The treatment appeared to work on brain and breast tumours. PHOTO: Chinese Academy of Sciences

The paper said the technique appeared "promising and reliable" in treating solid tumours, but currently may not be valid for non-solid tumours such as lung or liver cancers.

The hydrogen molecules created by the process presented another problem for the researchers, who have yet to determine how or why they killed the cancer cells.

However, one possibility is that the hydrogen might have disrupted the micro-environment in which the cancer cells thrive, by changing the pH level inside the tumours from an acidic 5.5 to a neutral 7.5.

According to this theory, the hydrogen may work as an antioxidant that reduces the number of cytotoxic oxygen radicals, which previous studies have linked to tumour growth.

However, further research will be needed to validate this theory.

Hydrogen molecules are small enough to penetrate the membranes of cells and critical components such as the nucleus and mitochondria, and scientists have tried to exploit this to treat a range of conditions such as Alzheimer's, arthritis and diabetes.

However, the results have been mixed so far and it is difficult to deliver a large, stable amount of hydrogen into the human body.

Chen Hao, a researcher with the Shanghai Institute of Materia Medica, said that cracking the underlying mechanism behind the phenomenon would be the key to developing clinical applications.

"Using a new drug or therapy in hospital will need approval, and to get the approval they need to explain to food and drug authorities how it works," said Chen, who was not involved in the study. "This rule is very strict."

This article was first published in the South China Morning Post.

More about
TCM TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) acupuncture cancer Healthcare china

TRENDING

After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Netizens laud passenger who returned a stolen blanket to Malaysia Airlines after 9 years
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Gossip mill: Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted singing at a village wedding dinner - and other entertainment news this week
Former leading man Ma Jingtao spotted performing at a village wedding dinner
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
84-year-old porn star granny enjoying life
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Gambling site promoted by Ah Boys To Men actor blocked
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an &#039;average&#039; wedding
Getting married in a year? You need to save $2,300 a month to afford an 'average' wedding
He&#039;s not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore&#039;s Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
He's not Malay: Customers surprised vendor at Singapore's Ningxia Night Market speaks fluent Mandarin
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Hayley Woo annoyed by people who live-streamed her eating
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road
Man taken to hospital after fight that left ground bloodied at South Bridge Road

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
12 Chinese New Year superstitions to follow for a big dose of luck
Here&#039;s what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Here's what happens to your body when you cut out sugar
Singapore-based Facebook user shares useful hack to reuse those tiny plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes
Singapore-based netizen shares life-changing hack to reuse those plastic stands in pizza delivery boxes

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting &#039;intimate&#039; in her car
Grab driver calls the cops on couple for getting 'intimate' in her car
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
Sydney mum warns against clothing hooks after 6-year-old gets eyelid torn off
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it &#039;wickedly bad meal&#039;
British woman gets schooled on nasi lemak after calling it 'wickedly bad meal'

SERVICES