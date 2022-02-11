How to train a baby to sleep — experts' dos and don'ts

Cradling my five-month-old son Rohit on my lap, I pat him to sleep. My husband, Ram, is reading the newspaper. I dart him cold looks as the paper rustles.

"Can you not turn the pages please?" I whisper. His quizzical look while turning another page annoys me. My eyes point to our son. Without warning, I sneeze. Rohit wakes up crying. Ram and I laugh at the irony.

This decades-old memory came to me as I was reading Sleeping Like A Baby, just published by Penguin.

Journalist Neha Bhatt and specialist in infant and child sleep Himani Dalmia wrote this book to help address sleep problems in children from birth to five years. It is the culmination of six years of research — and sleepless nights with their babies.

Sleep helps children to do better in every aspect of life. "It's what allows them to grow, explore, play, make connections, build relationships, feel creative and express themselves while making them feel like a joyful part of a colourful world," they write.

Bhatt and Dalmia founded a Facebook support group for parents in 2016, Gentle Baby Sleep India. It has nearly 55,000 members and continues to grow as more mothers cry "SOS" — save our sleep.

This group aims to foster gentle, no-cry methods to inculcate healthy sleep habits in babies and toddlers. They write: "Sleeping through the night is a developmental milestone that babies achieve at their own pace. We encourage a baby-led and baby-centric approach that does not include any cry-it-out or controlled crying methods.

"Babies need sleep for healthy growth and … parents need to actively provide an environment for babies to get their required naps and night sleep. We support breastfeeding, co-sleeping, baby wearing [carrying the baby with a wrap or device that leaves your hands and arms free], prevention of overtiredness, regular naps and early bedtimes."

The book is based on these foundations. In it, the authors advocate respect for babies' needs, choices and natural instincts. The two disapprove of practices in which babies are sleep trained by letting them cry until they fall asleep.

Here's why: A newborn baby has no concept of day and night in their first two months. Bright lights and sounds frighten them. Their needs are met only when they cry.

The Australian Association of Infant Mental Health notes that crying is a signal from the baby to alert a carer that they need help. Crying promotes closeness between baby and carer in the interests of survival and to develop social bonds.

The first three months post-birth is referred to as the "fourth trimester" — an extension of pregnancy. At this stage, babies sleep most of the day and their greatest need is for physical connection with their mother. Their circadian rhythm — the internal clock that controls the body's sleep-wake cycle — develops in the third month.

PHOTO: Pixabay

"The aim is to set rolling healthy sleep habits gently and humanely that last through life — based on connection, instinct, biological rhythms, and meeting the child's needs," says Bhatt.

That is why the pair champion breastfeeding and recommend an oft-debated lifestyle change — bed sharing with the baby for the first three years of its life. Done with safety precautions it enables breastfeeding, or enhances it, while allowing mother and infant to have good sleep.

Bed sharing is controversial. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends only room-sharing — placing a cot or a bassinet in the parents' bedroom close to the bed.

On its website, the US-based Mayo Clinic also advises against bed sharing: "Ideally, your baby should sleep in your room with you, but alone in a cot or other structure designed for infants, for at least six months."

Adult beds aren't safe for infants, Mayo Clinic says, noting a baby can become trapped and suffocate between the headboard slats, or the space between the mattress and the frame or wall.

"A baby can also suffocate if a sleeping parent accidentally rolls over and covers the baby's nose and mouth," it adds.

James McKenna, director of the Mother-Baby Behavioural Sleep Laboratory at the University of Notre Dame, in the US state of Indiana, supports bed sharing, also known as co-sleeping, which allows a baby easy access to its mother's breast milk.

In the foreword to Bhatt and Dalmia's book, McKenna describes the importance of this practice, calling it "a complex, interdependent set of behaviours that induce uniquely human physiological and neurobiological processes, representing an evolved, highly successful human adaptation hundreds of thousands of years old".

He adds: "The book empowers and reassures mothers who, even in India, sometimes find resistance and/or warnings against sleeping with their babies."

PHOTO: Unsplash

Swetha Praveen posted on the Good Baby Sleep India web page: "Understanding sleep clues, holding for naps for the first four to five months, bridging naps, following sleep schedule and its patterns, co-sleeping/bed sharing are things that helped. After one year, my baby is on a good sleep schedule which makes everything else (food, activities, tantrums) sorted."

This is Bhatt and Dalmia's method for helping babies develop good and lasting sleep habits while forming close bonds with their mothers:

Share a bed — Babies sleep well in close physical contact with parents. It eases and boosts the breastfeeding relationship.

Hold the baby for naps — Human touch helps infants maintain higher glucose levels, reduces crying, promotes sleep, and helps establish a more secure bond.

Avoid overtiredness — An overtired baby will neither nap nor sleep at night and is also unlikely to eat and play well.

Routine — A series of steps that you take with the baby every day to suggest that night sleep is coming. Sleep schedules based on the baby's cues and awake windows ensure that the baby is well stimulated and engaged when awake.

Early bedtime — Studies show that late bedtime contributes to obesity and other problems, including lower attention span and slower cognition.

Dark and quiet room — Babies find darkness comforting and fall asleep faster and also resettle between sleep cycles easily, both during naps and at night. During the night, darkness stimulates the pineal gland to release melatonin. Even a small crack of light can obstruct this release.

In her professional practice, Dalmia observed that 100 per cent of parents who implemented pitch darkness diligently experienced an immediate change in their babies' sleep.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.