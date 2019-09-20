How to use a menstrual cup and why you should switch to a more eco-friendly period product

When I received an email from Joyce Beauty informing me they were selling the OrganiCup, a 100 per cent medical-grade silicone menstrual cup, I was super excited.

Menstrual cups are available in Hong Kong, but not easy to track down. They're available at some organic stores on Hong Kong Island, and apparently at Park'n'Shop, but I've yet to find them at the supermarket.

So the fact they're now available at a high-end beauty chain all across Hong Kong is big news.

I started using a menstrual cup in August 2016 and haven't used anything else since.

OrganiCup menstrual cups are reusable and less ecologically damaging than tampons or pads. PHOTO: Instagram/organicup

I very much doubt any woman actually enjoys getting her period, but pads make them extra horrible.

No matter how thin or absorbent they are, it never actually feels like nothing's there. And (TMI warning!) it doesn't help that Hong Kong is such a hot and humid climate.

I've hated pads since I started my period at 12 years old. Also, has anyone actually mastered zero leaks overnight?

I started noticing the Diva Cup becoming more and more popular on social media around 2015, and was immediately intrigued.

I'd been using tampons for about seven years by then, and while they were preferable to pads, there were still some downsides. One major disadvantage being how wasteful it is.

Organiwipes wipes from Organicup. PHOTO: Instagram/Organicup

The idea of a product I can safely reuse, that's easily sanitised between each use, and can make days I'm on my period less unpleasant is very appealing.

I did some research online and watched some review videos on YouTube, and it seemed that used right, the Diva Cup was something I can use for 12 hours at a time without emptying.

At the time, it didn't seem even organic stores stocked menstrual cups, so I ordered my Model 1 Diva Cup on iHerb.

There is definitely a learning curve to inserting a menstrual cup.

It takes a little while to figure out the fold you like. (I prefer the "push down", where you push one side of the rim down and in towards the middle of the cup, creating a "point", over the "U fold".)

It also took me a while to figure out the best way for me to empty and reinsert it; it takes a little extra wiping down before reinserting to avoid leaks and smears.

But I've got it down pat now, and it makes being on my period so much less of a hassle.

The OrganiCup menstrual cup, once mastered, is simple and convenient. PHOTO: Instagram/organicup

You can't feel it, once you get the hang of it there are no leaks, it's not wasteful, and you can do basically anything with it in.

I've worked out, gone swimming on junk trips, and hiked through Australian rainforests in the heat whilst using my menstrual cup, and it's nice that's one thing I do not have to worry about. (I can fully focus on not dying mid-burpee or walking face-first into a spider web.)

You also learn to get a feel for it. For some women it feels like it's letting little bubbles through, for others they feel it sliding down - that's when you know to empty it.