How watching Japanese anime Ghost in the Shell changed the life of an eyewear brand co-founder

One of the most influential and widely acclaimed animated movies of all time, Ghost in the Shell (1995), directed by Mamoru Oshii, tells a story set in the near future of a public security agent who has augmented her brain technologically, and her hunt for a mysterious neurological hacker.

Based on a manga of the same name, it is admired both for its ravishing animation and its thought-provoking examination of the nature of humanity and identity.

Calvin Yu, the Canada-born, Hong Kong-based co-founder of children's eyewear brand Sons + Daughters, tells Richard Lord how it changed his life.

I saw it soon after it was released, and not in a cinema. At that time there was no internet, so you had to find out about things in other ways. I used to be a graffiti writer, and I guess I stumbled upon it, probably through graffiti-writing friends who were into it.

This movie has had a huge impact on me. As a creative person, it's constantly ingrained in my memory. I use it as a reference for how I see the world. It's inspired me throughout my life, it still does, and I think it's something that will forever be an inspiration.

It translates into so many ideas I have for my own business; the aesthetic and style have certainly influenced me in my daily creative work. The glasses we make are very futuristic.

I'm probably most inspired by the visual side of things - with this film, I was impressed first by the attention to detail they put into animating it. I didn't understand so much of the story when I first saw it. Now, I see so many layers, and how it relates to the modern world and the current state of the world, and how it predicts the future: politics, AI, the monitoring of people.

What Sons + Daughters does, creating eye­wear, that's a basic extension - a way of being accentuated physically. It plays into the movie's theme of cybernetics. We're creating extensions of ourselves.

I'm a big sci-fi fan but not really a huge anime or manga fan. I'm constantly drawn to the sci-fi predecessors of this film, like Blade Runner , 2001, even Metropolis. I've also recently realised how much influence Ghost in the Shell has had on so much sci-fi since then.

After I first saw it, I didn't watch it again for more than 10 years. I came to Hong Kong in 2001. I didn't realise before I watched it again recently that all the landscapes and urban architecture are inspired by Hong Kong. It makes me a little bit proud to see it represented that way.

When I was young, it probably shaped my view of Hong Kong. My family emigrated from here in the 1960s and I only had an idea of Hong Kong through movies. I still see it when I'm taking a tram at night - that vision of the future.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.