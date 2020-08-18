How WFH has changed your skin and how to prevent breakouts

The Covid-19 pandemic has taken a hit on our economy and health. It has also brought about a new norm where working from home is a thing.

This WFH situation is not only making us stressed because it blurs the separation between work and play (some call it “living at work”), but also because it’s taking a toll on our skin. Think ,ore breakouts, oilier skin, unpredictable changes.

Dr Teo Wan Lin (left), founder and medical director of TWL Specialist Skin and Laser Centre, says the changes are normal, more so if you have preexisting oily skin issues, as your skin adjusts to the humidity of a non-aircon environment at home.

Dr Low Chai Ling (middle), founder and medical director of SW1 Clinic, adds that the reduced frequency of regular facials and lasers is a factor. “The lack of it can change the way your skin behaves, making it more clogged or porous looking.”

So you should use deep-cleansing products that keep your pores clean before you apply your makeup.

Having to wear a protective mask shouldn’t affect your skincare routine – keep to what you’re doing but opt for lightweight textures. Dr Ivan Puah (left), medical director of Amaris B Clinic, says: “Essential skincare includes proper daily cleansing, toning, serum, moisturising and broad spectrum sunscreen daily.”

Here are tips on how to keep breakouts at bay.

1. Double cleanse

You should do this, especially if you’re wearing makeup again. Dr Teo says to start with an oil cleanser to dissolve makeup, then a lathering cleanser.

Try: Shu Uemura Ultime8 Sublime Beauty Cleansing Oilin-Foam, $65, a feathery light foam cleanser that contains the brand’s signature oil + Japanese Tsubaki oil to remove makeup, impurities and sebum so skin is smooth and supple.

2. Lightweight Moisturiser

Now that wearing a mask is mandatory when you’re outside, Dr Puah advises applying a little more moisturiser to the masked area to keep skin hydrated – especially if your mask is tight or if you need to wear it for more than eight hours. If you’re working from home in a humid environment and have oily skin, Dr Low suggests opting for an oil-free water-based hydrator instead. Try: Estee Lauder Nutritious SuperPomegranate Radiant Energy Milky Lotion Light, $105, which is packed with twice the pomegranate concentrate of its predecessor + a berry ferment, its water-like texture is perfect for our humidity. 3. Facial Mist PHOTO: Sephora.sg PHOTO: Sephora.sg Consider carrying a facial mist with you that you can spritz on your face throughout the day, says Dr Low. “This is especially good for people wearing masks for long periods of time as it can refresh the skin, and minimise irritation and breakouts.” Try: Dr Jart+ Cicapair Facial Calming Mist, $31, which is perfect for skin that’s flushed and irritated, as it contains instantly soothing centella asiatica and also delivers moisture to combat skin dryness. 4. Hydrating Mask PHOTO: Chanel.com PHOTO: Chanel.com Wearing a protective mask all day can leave your skin dry and rough so Dr Puah suggests “relaxing with a hydrating mask once or twice a week to give your tired skin a little pampering”. And since 38 per cent of the women in our survey say they’re doing more for their self-care routine during their stay-home days, this is a perfect way to ensure that skin stays well-hydrated and healthy. Try: Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask, $102, a balm mask that quenches thirsty skin with a big dose of hydration, with its white camellia extracts, pro-vitamin B5 and blue ginger from Madagascar. Use it as a wipe off 10-minute mask or wear a thicker layer overnight. The result? Skin is softer, smoother and glowing. This article was first published in Her World Online.

