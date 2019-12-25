Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
The Nation/Asia News Network

On Tuesday (December 24) Phattra Sahawat, founder and owner of Plearn Wan Co Ltd, operator of Plearn Wan shopping village in Hua Hin and Plearn Wan Panich shopping centres at multiple locations, posted on her Facebook page that the Hua Hin shopping village will close down on January 31.

She thanked visitors who have supported the establishment over the last 12 years, and invited everyone to visit the place once more to celebrate the good times before it is gone forever.

A news source from Hua Hin reported that Plearn Wan Co Ltd has issued a notice to all tenants that the company decided to halt operations due to the ailing economy and losses and would therefore end all rental contracts on January 31, while the rent for January woud be exempt.

Plearn Wan Hua Hin is an antique style shopping village featuring traditional foods, handicrafts, clothes, collectible items and classical architecture that depict the lifestyle of Thai people in the past.

It is located on Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network
PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network

 

More about
Tourist attractions Business closures

TRENDING

All eyes on Dec 26 &#039;ring of fire&#039; in the sky
All eyes on Dec 26 'ring of fire' in the sky
&#039;I discovered new injuries on my body every day&#039;: 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
'I discovered new injuries on my body every day': 16-year-old Ip Man 4 actress
Man taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Jalan Bukit Merah
Man taken to hospital after 4-vehicle accident in Jalan Bukit Merah
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
Actress fat-shamed after co-star struggles to carry her during filming
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
This year I found out what makes Singaporean men so desirable
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Doctors and diet experts swear by these tips to avoid Christmas weight gain
Jho Low capture frustrated by &#039;dishonest&#039; foreign authorities: Malaysia&#039;s police chief
Jho Low capture frustrated by 'dishonest' foreign authorities: Malaysia's police chief
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
14-year-old boys in Toa Payoh burnt after DIY attempt to refill lighters results in flash fire
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
Park bridge in Indonesia collapses 1 day after park opening
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo&#039;self this Christmas
Book a Lamborghini drive through Singapore and other ultimate gifts to treat yo'self this Christmas
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Detained businessman in China had affairs with over 100 women
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple
Woman held after viral sexual video at Penang temple

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Cafes in JB that&#039;ll make you feel like you&#039;re overseas
Cafes in JB that'll make you feel like you're overseas
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
True story: How I survived the death of my husband
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 HeyTea at MBS, IKEA sale-abration & other deals this week
Dear Thelma: I resent my wife for treating me like dirt
'I resent my wife for treating me like dirt'

Home Works

House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
House tour: Three-bedroom condominium with a white-and-light blue palette
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
HDB renovations: Property experts share what to skimp and splurge on
Bathroom accessories &amp; fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Bathroom accessories & fittings in Singapore: How to choose and where to get them
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?
Renovation Singapore costs (2020) - how much should you budget?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats&#039; rights in Parliament
Time to allow cats in HDB flats? MP Louis Ng to fight for cats' rights in Parliament
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Chinese student dies after fighting pro kickboxer for $46
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
Boy, 14, attacks auntie who tutted at him in Clementi supermarket
&#039;Please be united&#039;: Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children
'Please be united': Ang Mo Kio dad, 47, leaves heartbreaking final WhatsApp message for his 7 children

SERVICES