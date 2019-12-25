Hua Hin shopping village to close its doors on Jan 31

On Tuesday (December 24) Phattra Sahawat, founder and owner of Plearn Wan Co Ltd, operator of Plearn Wan shopping village in Hua Hin and Plearn Wan Panich shopping centres at multiple locations, posted on her Facebook page that the Hua Hin shopping village will close down on January 31.

She thanked visitors who have supported the establishment over the last 12 years, and invited everyone to visit the place once more to celebrate the good times before it is gone forever.

A news source from Hua Hin reported that Plearn Wan Co Ltd has issued a notice to all tenants that the company decided to halt operations due to the ailing economy and losses and would therefore end all rental contracts on January 31, while the rent for January woud be exempt.

Plearn Wan Hua Hin is an antique style shopping village featuring traditional foods, handicrafts, clothes, collectible items and classical architecture that depict the lifestyle of Thai people in the past.

It is located on Phetkasem Road in Hua Hin district of Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

PHOTO: The Nation/Asia News Network