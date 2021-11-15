Hyundai teases new Seven all-electric SUV concept

Hyundai has revealed the first teaser images of a new, all-electric SUV concept.

Set to be revealed at the AutoMobility LA Autoshow later this month, the Seven concept supposedly previews a new SUV model for the all-electric IONIQ brand.

PHOTO: Torque

Seven is described as capturing the firm’s future design language, with a lighting architecture defined by the firm’s iconic Parametric Pixels.

In the cabin, the teased images suggest a lounge-like interior as seen in the IONIQ 5. The carmaker added that the Seven’s interior is trimmed with sustainable materials.

This article was first published in Torque.