Hyundai unveils enhanced Ioniq 5 and all-new Ioniq 5 N Line

Three years after first unveiling it to the world, Hyundai has announced the release of an upgraded Ioniq 5 — and an all new Ioniq 5 N Line.

The former features product enhancements, new innovative features, and design upgrades.

For starters, its exterior has been enhanced to feature a refined V-shape garnish. New front and rear bumpers now emphasise the car's low and wide stance. Interestingly, this has also increased the length of the car by 20mm, bringing it to 4,655mm. The rest of the car's measurements remain the same: At a width of 1,890mm, a height of 1,605mm and a wheelbase of 3,000mm.

Beyond this, the rear spoiler is extended by 50mm, increasing the appearance and aerodynamic performance. The vehicle is also fitted with new aerodynamic wheels.

The upgrades to the interior, on the other hand, provide users with improved usability and convenience.

A physical button that can operate frequently used functions will be added to the centre console and the upper part of the Universal Island. The smartphone wireless charging pad has also been relocated further enhancing usability.

Additionally, the enhanced Ioniq 5 is fitted with a new steering wheel equipped with pixel lights. The operational convenience of various functions in the car has also been enhanced with the updated position of the air conditioning and infotainment controls.

A next generation infotainment system, the connected car Navigation Cockpit, has also been fitted to improve the overall mobile experience and convenience. On top of that, the wireless Over-The-Air software updates helps the vehicle major electronic controls stay up to date.

New safety and convenience features have also been added, contributing to a safer and more convenient driving experience. These features include Hands-On Detection steering wheel, Lane Keeping Assist 2, Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2), and Forward/Side/Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist.

Structurally, the car's body, front and rear doors and B-pillar parts have been reinforced to improve side collision protection, while the car is offered with an eight-airbag system. Hyundai states that the integration of all these features has helped to enhance the car's safety.

The updated Ioniq 5 should also be nicer to drive on the road too.

A shock absorber has also been installed, helping to alleviate the car of vibrations from the road. Hyundai says vibrations from the steering wheel have been reduced too, due to the increase in rigidity of the cowl crossbar. Meanwhile reinforcements at both the rear wheels and the lower part of the vehicle have been doubled, apparently providing the car with more stability and agility.

Finally, the stiffness of the vehicle body has also been strengthened, while its electric motor noise control has been optimised. In all, these enhancements serve to better insulate the car from external noise, and should elevate its overall quietness.

Most importantly, however, the Ioniq 5 has gotten an upgrade that gives it more range. An upsized battery on the longer-range variants — to 84kWh now, from 77.4kWh previously — should allow it to travel further on a single charge.

As mentioned, however, it's not just an updated Ioniq 5 that Hyundai has pulled the covers off.

The Ioniq 5 N Line, a trim line offered for the first time on the model, is now being positioned between the upgraded base model and the high-performance Ioniq 5 N. Hyundai says that the N Line is expected to meet the increased demand of sporty styling, and will appeal to customers seeking a more dynamic driving experience.

The Ioniq 5 N Line has an aggressive and sporty front and rear design. It also is fitted with 20-inch aluminium wheels, further driving the sporty look. To further enhance the look, the car boasts unique bumpers and stylish side skirts.

The cabin has a design exclusive N Line steering wheel and dashboard, metal pedals, black headliner and sport seats with the N logo. This is all part of the N Line exclusive design. The seats will contain a red contrast stitching and two seat covering options.

While the enhanced Ioniq 5 and new Ioniq 5 N Line will be available for Korean customers starting from March 2024, Hyundai has plans for a gradual global release of these cars.

ALSO READ: Porsche unveils minibus prototype in Asia, debuts at Singapore studio

This article was first published in sgCarMart.