Hyundai's all new Santa Fe is a far boxier-looking SUV

From the already on-sale Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 6, to the hydrogen-powered N Vision 74 concept, we've delighted in the fact that Hyundai's design department seems to be having quite a blast letting their pens flow more freely in recent times.

It appears that the same spirit of imaginativeness has hit once again with what the Korean firm has just pulled the covers off: The all new Santa Fe.

The impending fifth generation Santa Fe marks the first full model change since 2018, and takes quite a significant visual departure from its predecessor

Unveiled now in its fifth generation, the mid-sized Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) takes yet another visual departure from its predecessor with styling that, on first glance, would likely remind you of something that came out of JLR's design department instead.

Gazing upon the car's slab-sided, aggressively two-box silhouette, it's likely you won't contest Hyundai's labelling of the all new Santa Fe as "radically transformed".

Most distinct on the front end are the car's H-shaped headlamps - which nicely mirror and cohere with the H-motif lower front end - on the SUV's bold, sharp fenders.

There is, of course, good reason for the use of the H-motifs - Hyundai intends for them to reinterpret its "H" emblem.

H-shaped taillamps mounted down low on the SUV's rear add to its visual eccentricity

Coming round to the side, the car's lengthened wheelbase, strong roofline, as well as the volume around its fenders should become clearer.

21-inch wheels and a shortened front overhang compound its robust look. While the H-motifs are replicated on the taillamps, they are also mounted quite low down - close to the bumper - adding on to the car's visual eccentricity.

Hyundai claims that all this isn't just about drawing glances, but rather, also a natural result of efforts to lengthen the Santa Fe's wheelbase and widen its tailgate area. With the latter, a "terrace-like feel" is now created at the rear when open. The new design also maximises rear cargo capacity.

Hyundai has additionally confirmed that the Santa Fe will be offered with three rows, now with class-leading interior space.

On that note, the interior design relies on horizontal and vertical lines, while returning yet again to the H-motif on the dashboard and air vents, to enhance the sense of openness and airiness inside. Eco-friendly materials should also feature heavily on the inside.

Hyundai hopes that the all new Santa Fe will help drivers find "a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors"

In all, Hyundai hopes that the SUV will help drivers find "a perfect balance between city life and the great outdoors" - the latter of which it certainly looks readier than ever to tackle.

There is still no word yet on powertrains, as well as market availability for the new car, but we won't have to wait too long; the car is set to have its official world premiere on Hyundai's YouTube channel next month.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.