'I couldn’t go out or film': Bling Empire star Dorothy Wang's health issues

Bling Empire's Dorothy Wang is no stranger to the world of reality television.

She was one of the cast of Rich Kids of Beverly Hills , an American reality television series that ended its four-season run in 2016. In it, she and her real-life friends shopped, dined - and often clashed - their way across the US city of Los Angeles.

Joining Netflix's Bling Empire in its second season, though, had its own set of challenges for the daughter of billionaire businessman Roger Wang.

"I was a little bit nervous, jumping into a new group of characters that I didn't really know, and was not that familiar with," says Wang, 34, a fan favourite because of her candour and earthy humour. "Also, I had some reservations about some of the people."

Those who have caught the second season will know what Wang is referring to. Going into production, she was friends with Christine Chiu , and bonded quickly with Jaime Xie - yet had misgivings about Kane Lim.

"It did make me more comfortable knowing someone going in," says Wang. "But honestly, I don't mind standing alone. I have a lot of friends, and I don't mind going into certain situations and gaining my own ground. I didn't feel like I necessarily wanted to gain anyone's acceptance. I don't force anything."

The tension between Wang and Lim is apparent throughout the second season - and especially evident during a filmed lunch. "Going into the show, I knew he was going to be on it, and that was one of my reservations," says Wang, who adds she simply never hit it off with her co-star.

Xie and Wang in an episode of Bling Empire.

PHOTO: Netflix

"There's no need for us to be friends. I can orbit around someone in the same room and it's totally fine. But, sometimes, that's not enough for other people, and they want more from me. I don't feel that having boundaries and saying 'No, I don't want to go to lunch' is being rude or mean. I won't pretend to like someone. With me, what you see is what you get."

Although Netflix hasn't confirmed future seasons (although sources indicate a third season has already been filmed), there is speculation there will be a spin-off version set in New York - rumours amped up by the fact that Wang is now living there.

In the years since the end of Rich Kids, Wang has remained in the public eye in some shape or form - appearing on other reality shows and doing some television hosting. She is currently considering what she wants to do next.

"I've loved my time off away from the camera, being a normal person," she says.

What constitutes "normal" in this case is debatable; in 2020, Wang launched dorothywang.com, a food and travel platform where she writes about her favourite (read: super upscale) hotel and dining destinations in ritzy places like Italy's Capri and Aspen, a US ski resort town.

She was motivated to create the site after realising she had amassed quite a following on social media from her posts on luxury hotels and Michelin-star restaurant meals. The platform went live just as the Covid-19 pandemic began and, now that international travel has resumed, Wang intends to spend the summer working on it (her next stops are Mykonos, Paris and Marrakech).

Wang has, she reveals, had some health struggles over the past few years, including "crazy anaphylactic reactions".

Wang at the premiere of season two of Bling Empire.

PHOTO: Instagram/dorothywang

"Rheumatologists and dermatologists couldn't figure it out," she says. "I couldn't travel, go out or film. I couldn't take meetings. We looked at Lyme disease, toxic mould and heavy metal poisoning, and there was no concrete answer. I turned to Eastern medicine and cut out a lot of foods."

Thankfully, Wang is now managing her symptoms better, but the experience has put things into perspective for her.

"I didn't care what everyone thought, or for their validations," she says. "I just wanted to work on my health and happiness. I wanted to stop putting pressure on myself."

Wang is still settling into her new home in New York and says she's inspired by the driven, entrepreneurial spirit of the city and her friends there. The move was propelled by her desire to live somewhere other than her hometown of Los Angeles.

"I was ready for something new, and I wanted a challenge," she says. "In LA, everything was too safe and comfortable. I needed to ruffle my own feathers. I needed to toughen up a bit, and rebuild myself."

She gamely admits that, despite her family's wealth and status and being in her mid-30s, she is still trying to figure life out.

"My father started his own company at 40," says Wang. "When I get down on myself, he says that I'm a late bloomer. He's still an Asian dad, he's not that soft - but in some ways, I am ahead of where he was at the same age.

"I still haven't had a clear vision of what I want to do yet, but I see myself having my own production company for different kinds of shows, or doing something food- or restaurant-related. I just know that when I get it, I'm going to hit the ground running."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.