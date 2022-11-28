'I felt hopeless': Hong Kong badminton ace went from losing leg to the Paralympics

I was born in Hong Kong in 1985. My family weren't well off. My parents worked in the garment manufacturing industry and the five of us – me, my parents, my sister and our dog – lived in a 150 sq ft public housing flat in Tsuen Wan, in the New Territories.

I wasn't the sort of kid who could sit still with a book. I liked sports, especially football, and supported Manchester United.

My mum didn't push me to compete academically; her only request was that I live a happy life. And life was easy as a kid. I went to Tsuen Wan Public Ho Chuen Yiu Memorial College and played with friends after school.

When I moved to secondary school, perhaps because I'm quite tall, I was sponsored to play badminton for Tsuen Wan, which meant training five days a week. I was confident and perhaps sometimes even a little arrogant, my wife, Sandy, would say.

I met Sandy at secondary school, when I was 13, but we didn't start dating until she returned from doing her bachelor's degree in the UK.

We knew each other well. Our relationship was close, like soul mates, before we became a couple.

The crash

I was eager to start working and become independent and contribute to the family, so I left school after Form Seven instead of going on to university.

I've always found it easy to talk, so it was natural for me to go into sales and marketing. I worked in the computer and IT industry and then switched to electronics manufacturing, doing sales and marketing for printed circuit boards.

Sandy came back to Hong Kong to do a master's degree in September 2007 and we started dating a month later. On Lunar New Year's Eve in 2008, I went with my colleagues to China to celebrate with the workers there. After a big dinner, my manager drove back to the border.

I'd been drinking and was asleep in the back seat and a colleague was in the front passenger seat.

Fifteen minutes from the border, we had an accident. Fortunately, I had my seat belt on, but my colleague was thrown through the windscreen and broke his neck and died. The driver got away with only scratches.

Mum to the rescue

The car accident Chan was involved in would change his life forever.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The car was crushed, and I was trapped inside. The firefighters arrived before the ambulance. They were worried I'd bleed to death and used an electric saw to cut off my left leg and get me out of the wreckage.

In Hong Kong, you need two doctors to agree to cut off your leg, but there was no medical approval. I didn't know what had happened until I woke up two days later in Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin.

I found out later that my company called my mum immediately after the accident – it was 1am – and she had to decide whether to send me to a hospital [in China] or risk the 15-minute journey to the border to get me to Hong Kong. She chose Hong Kong.

She was smart and brought cash with her to pay the doctor who'd travelled with me in the ambulance to the border.

Somewhere along the way, someone had taken my wallet, which meant I didn't have my ID card. Immigration was refusing to let me through without ID and my mum threatened to kill herself in front of them if I died at the border, so they let me in.

Uncertain future

In the three months after the accident, Chan had to undergo 15 major operations and dozens of smaller ones.

PHOTO: Hong Kong Paralympic Association

In hospital, I was given 18 packs of blood because I'd lost so much. I was in intensive care for three days. On the fourth day I called Sandy and soon after that asked her whether she wanted to stay with me because I couldn't promise her anything.

I was 22 and my future was now uncertain, I didn't want to disappoint her. She said no one can control what will happen in the future, but she'd stay next to me until I could stand up physically and psychologically, and then we'd see what would happen. Her response helped motivate me to live and recover.

In the first three months after the accident, I had 15 big surgeries and about 100 smaller ones. Because of the way my leg had been cut off, without cleaning it before they covered it, there was sand and dirt in the wound which caused a lot of complications.

I'd lost a critical bone in the ankle of my right foot – it had been left on the roadside. The surgeons used the ankle bone from my left leg to repair it in a 16-hour surgery – it's the first and only time that surgery has been done in Hong Kong.

The real world

Chan says his darkest days were after being discharged from hospital.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

My recovery took 11 months – half at the Prince of Wales and the rest at Tai Po Hospital for my rehabilitation. I became friends with the nurses, doctors and patients.

It was a warm environment, like a family, and no one mocked me for my injury. Friends visited me in hospital and my badminton friends told me about para-badminton and suggested I try it when I was discharged.

My darkest period was when I got out of hospital. Back in the real world, I was very conscious of people looking at me. I'd lost my confidence and felt hopeless.

My friends were either having a great time in university or starting careers, but I was lying in bed. I felt I was wasting my time.

We are the champions

Chan won Hong Kong's fourth medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

PHOTO: Daniel Chan

In December 2008, I went to try para-badminton organised by the Hong Kong Paralympic Committee. At the time, no one represented Hong Kong in wheelchair badminton. The only people doing it were 50-something "uncles" playing for leisure.

As soon as I got in the sports wheelchair and began swinging my racket, it felt like old times. Everything about my new life was unfamiliar, but on the court things felt familiar. I felt free.

At the end of 2009, I beat the uncles and became the Hong Kong champion. After the matches I felt valuable again. Even though my body was limited, no one could limit my goals. I started to be proud of myself again and got my confidence back.

I told my coach I wanted to be the first international wheelchair badminton player from Hong Kong. Hong Kong didn't have a system to support full-time para-athletes, so I got a full-time job and trained at night.

Settling down

Chan with his wife, Sandy.

PHOTO: Daniel Chan

A badminton friend offered me a clerical job in his firm. It was a basic salary, a third of what I'd been earning, but I was so grateful that someone had hired me.

The doctors said I'd never walk again, but after a year I started walking on crutches. I asked my mother to give my wheelchair to a home for the elderly so that even if I felt weak or sick, I'd have to walk on my crutches.

After a year, I had lunch with a former client and was hired as a marketing person for that firm. It was an Australian company and they were very supportive of my sporting career.

As long as I met my KPIs (key performance indicators), they let me train before work and go overseas to compete. In 2013, three years after I joined that firm, I was much more settled financially, and I married Sandy.

Living the dream

Chan (right) won the badminton bronze medal for Hong Kong at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

PHOTO: Reuters

The 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo was set to be the first one to feature badminton. I was prepared to use my savings to join, but luckily in 2017 a new policy was announced to support full-time Para athletes in Hong Kong. My parents supported my decision.

It meant a 60 per cent reduction in income, but it's what I wanted to do. I was the No 2 para-badminton player in the world, so I was qualified to join.

The games in Tokyo were delayed a year because of the pandemic. There were challenges to get there because of the pandemic, but I fought for it and won a bronze medal.

Going to the Olympics was half my dream and getting a medal was the other half. So, when I got a bronze medal my dream was complete.

A good ending

Chan maintains a strict diet and training regimen, in preparation for the Paris Paralympics in 2024.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

I made Hong Kong people proud and myself proud. Without the support of my family – especially my mother and wife – I couldn't have done it.

In the run-up to the Paralympics, my mother got breast cancer. I was under lockdown at the Hong Kong Sports Institute. I spent 80 per cent of my time training and then took leave to accompany her and drive her to medical appointments.

I feel guilty because when I was in trouble after my accident my mother gave up everything to take care of me, but when she was sick, I wasn't there 100 per cent. She didn't want me to give up my dream because of her sickness.

Finally, it was a good ending because I got my medal and she recovered from cancer.

I plan to compete in the Paris Paralympics in 2024. I train eight hours a day, 340 days a year. I need to be very focused and disciplined about food, sleep and rest. It's like being a soldier.

I would like to develop an organisation to put people with disabilities into school through sport. I want to use sport as a platform to help disabled people achieve social inclusiveness.

ALSO READ: 'It takes more for me to be vulnerable': Paralympian Yip Pin Xiu thinks her toughness can be a drawback

Daniel Chan Ho-yuen is an influencer in the "Colors of Life" Campaign, an initiative jointly presented by Gilead Sciences and Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023 to celebrate individuals' stories that best showcase diversity, equity and inclusion.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.