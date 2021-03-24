'I needed clothes that would empower me': This mum's fashion dilemma led her to start her own nursing fashion line

New mothers are presented with all sorts of new challenges. But shortly after she gave birth to her first child in 2018, Ester Voon also found herself in a fashion dilemma: she felt that she had choose between nursing clothing that make breastfeeding easy, but that did not let her feel like herself, and clothing that make breastfeeding a challenge, but that helped her exude confidence.

“As a business leader, I needed clothes that would empower me–this seemingly small detail can make a huge difference to women who have given so much of themselves for pregnancy and motherhood. One of the reasons why I suffered from mild postpartum depression then was due to the change of identity, which in turn greatly affected my milk supply,” she explains.

So the 32-year-old did what anyone with an ounce of entrepreneurial spirit would: she launched her own line of maternity and nursing clothing. She started working on Alexiz full-time in August 2019 and hasn’t looked back since.

Ester handles the marketing, product design and operations while her husband takes care of the accounts. And although they now have a team of five employees, she makes it a point to personally try on each and every sample.

Thoughtful designs

“This allows me to share end-user centric feedback with my designer, which helps us improve the functionality and thoughtfulness of our designs,” says the soon-to-be mother of three.

And she sure has good reason to pride herself on the versatility of the clothing.

“Many of our customers do not notice the zippers or access points in our designs until we point it out to them! We do not believe in fast fashion, so we come up with quality and timeless pieces that can give our customers more mileage. Our clothing can still be worn well after breastfeeding, and even by women who are not nursing at all.”