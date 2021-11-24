‘I think my labia is ugly’: Removing negativity from ‘down there’

Sex educator Vera Lui Wing-hang has given many talks at schools in Hong Kong. But it was a conversation she had a couple of years ago with a 15-year-old girl that has stuck with her.

"I'd just finished a talk and this young girl came up to me and whispered, 'Vera, I think my labia is ugly. I want to save up the money and have plastic surgery,'" the schoolgirl told Lui, referring to labiaplasty surgery, a procedure to reduce the size of the labia minora — the flaps of skin either side of the vaginal opening.

"This schoolgirl felt so insecure because her boyfriend had been shaming her, telling her that she was not normal 'down there'. I showed her castings of vulvas from artists who live in Europe and the States and said, 'Look, every vulva is different and yours is unique.'"

Now Lui is taking the topic further with Dear Labia, an experimental art event celebrating vulvas and female sexual pleasure through a series of art activities and workshops at The Wild Lot space in Sheung Wan, from Nov 25 to Dec 8.

"It's a safe space for women to explore sensitive topics in a supportive and judgment-free environment," says Lui, who is also the founder of the sex lifestyle shop Sally Coco.

Co-curating the event are Patricia Lam and Lisa Lam, the sisters behind Taboocha, a locally brewed kombucha brand.

All three also want to promote the correct literacy when talking about female anatomy.

(From left) Lui, Lisa Lam and Patricia Lam with posters for the event. PHOTO: K. Y. Cheng

"When I was growing up, in my school years, the vagina and vulva were lumped into one phrase - 'down there'," Lui says. And everything "down there", she says, was attached to a lot of negativity such as infections or painful menstrual periods.

"We never really had a good, healthy, positive relationship with 'down there'," she laughs. "In fact it was like a toxic one sided relationship, so we want to change that. If we want our vulvas to be physically healthy and give us pleasure, we need to connect with it and nurture the relationship."

Taking part in the event is gender studies scholar Sonia Wong, founder of Reel Women Hong Kong, the city's first and only independent film festival devoted to the promotion of female-created films and art works.

She will open the event and host a symposium with influencer Kayla Wong, Patricia Lam, and artist and writer Wong Ka-ying.

Vulva casting at a previous workshop. PHOTO: K. Y. Cheng

Images by Hong Kong photographer Lean Lui, an immersive art "vaginal tunnel" stairwell installation curated by Kay Wong, as well as a sound bath meditation experience are also on the agenda.

There will also be intimacy workshops for couples to connect with their partners and bodies. And to show body diversity, participants will also get to make a plaster model of their vulvas.

"We did a vulva-cast workshop a while ago and it was really popular, so we will do more workshops and also exhibit the 30 vulva casts from the previous workshop," Patricia Lam says.

"Now is the time for women to try self-exploration, to look at our body and appreciate ourselves so we can live more confidently and more comfortably."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.